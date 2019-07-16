Chemours and Axima Refrigeration France Partner on Use of Opteon™ XL A2L Class Refrigerants for Commercial Refrigeration

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies, and chemical solutions, announced today that Axima Refrigeration France, a company of ENGIE Axima, a leading contractor in HVAC, refrigeration and fire protection, and headquartered in Paris, has chosen to partner with Chemours to evaluate the use and future adoption of Opteon™ XL low global warming potential (GWP) hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerants in commercial refrigeration before the next European F-Gas HFC cap and phasedown in 2021. As a first step towards the reduction of CO 2 quota, Axima Refrigeration France has already adopted Opteon™ XP40 (R-449A) for retrofitting existing R-404A systems.

The collaboration between Chemours and Axima Refrigeration France around the future adoption of Opteon™ XL refrigerant aims at providing the commercial refrigeration market with long-term solutions under the F-Gas regulation that have a low environmental impact while ensuring performance, safety, reliability, and cost-efficiency. Both companies are committed to jointly investigate the use of A2L refrigerants in commercial refrigeration and support the transition by performing trials and developing case studies, as well as best practices they will be jointly delivering through training.

The recent adoption of Opteon™ XP40 (R-449A) by Axima Refrigeration France is the first step towards this transition and enables the company to ensure its customers business continuity. Opteon™ XP40 (A1 class refrigerant) is currently the refrigerant of choice among leading supermarkets, retailers, contractors, distributors and end-users in the EU for retrofit, delivering improved performance and energy efficiency with a more sustainable environmental footprint, and offering over 65% reduction in GWP compared to R-404A.

"Our two companies share the same objective to help the commercial refrigeration market prepare for the 2021 HFC phasedown that will reduce the available CO 2 quota by 55%," says Diego Boeri, vice-president, Chemours Fluorochemicals. "Axima's strategy to select refrigerants below 1500 GWP such as Opteon™ XP40 for retrofits, and below 150 GWP such as Opteon™ XL for new equipment, demonstrates the key role that Opteon™ plays today and in the future to meet the needs of the commercial refrigeration sector," he added.

"Axima Refrigeration is engaged for over 20 years now in developing innovative and more sustainable refrigeration systems to comply with its refrigerant policy, and its societal and environmental responsibilities," says Laurent Meykuchel, CEO, Axima Refrigeration France. "With our ILICO2 program promoting the use of energy efficient refrigerants with GWP Gases less than 150 like Opteon™ XL, Axima refrigeration fully aligns with the global strategy of Engie that is to drive the market towards a Zero Carbon Transition."

Opteon™ low GWP HFO refrigerants are a portfolio of sustainable and versatile refrigerants that meet the long-term needs of the refrigeration, air conditioning, heat pump, and chiller markets. They have been developed to help meet increasingly stringent global regulations while maintaining or improving performance compared to the products they replace, as well as encouraging more sustainable refrigerant choices and equipment designs to reduce the carbon footprint of the HVACR industry. Specifically, in Europe, the very low GWP Opteon™ XL refrigerant portfolio supports the market transitions required by the F-Gas Regulation and enables customers to select their optimal solution – considering performance, safety, sustainability and total cost of ownership.

For more information on Opteon™ refrigerants, please visit opteon.com

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

