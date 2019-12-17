Chemours announces suspension of high-GWP refrigerants R-404A and R-507A supply in the EU as of January 1, 2020

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions announced today that to support the market transition driven by the European Union F-Gas regulation to lower GWP alternatives and prepare for the next quota phasedown in 2021, the company will be suspending supply of high GWP refrigerants R-404A (GWP 3922) and R-507A (GWP 3985) in the European Union as of January 1, 2020.

The F-Gas Regulation (REGULATION (EU) No 517/2014) mandates specific prohibitions of use, as outlined in Annex III of the legislation. As of January 1, 2020, there will be a prohibition of the use of stationary refrigeration equipment that contains, or whose functioning relies upon, HFCs with GWP of 2,500 or more (except equipment intended for applications designed to cool products to temperatures below -50°C).

In addition, the regulation reduces the amount of HFCs placed on the market over a 15-year period with the next quota phasedown taking effect as of January 1, 2021. This can be achieved by transitioning away from high-GWP refrigerants such as R-404A and R-507A to lower-GWP refrigerants such as those in the Opteon™ portfolio. Chemours offers several options for a smooth and effective transition: Opteon™ XP40 (R-449A), a solution for the retrofit of existing equipment, and Opteon™ XL40 (R-454A) and XL20 (R-454C), long-term sustainable solutions designed for new equipment.

Opteon™ XP40 (R-449A), an A1 class refrigerant with a GWP of 1397 by AR4 measurement, is currently the refrigerant of choice among leading supermarkets, retailers, contractors, distributors and end-users in the EU for retrofit. It delivers improved performance and energy efficiency with a more sustainable environmental footprint and offering over 65% reduction in GWP compared to R-404A.

Opteon™ XL40 (R-454A) is a low GWP (239), A2L class, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-based refrigerant with the optimal balance of properties to replace R-404A in positive displacement, direct expansion low- and medium temperature commercial and industrial applications.

Opteon™XL20 (R-454C) with a GWP of 148, is a non-ozone depleting, A2L hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-based refrigerant offering similar performance to R-404A, while enabling end-users to achieve <150 GWP and allowing higher charge sizes than other Class 3 highly flammable alternatives.



Opteon™ low GWP HFO refrigerants are a portfolio of sustainable and versatile refrigerants that meet the long-term needs of the refrigeration, air conditioning, heat pump, and chiller markets. They have been developed to help meet increasingly stringent global regulations while maintaining or improving performance compared to the products they replace, as well as encouraging more sustainable refrigerant choices and equipment designs to reduce the carbon footprint of the HVACR industry. Specifically, in Europe, the very low GWP Opteon™ XL refrigerant portfolio supports the market transitions required by the F-Gas Regulation and enables customers to select their optimal solution – considering performance, safety, sustainability, and total cost of ownership.

