Chemours' Gerardo Familiar Appointed to SEMI North America Advisory Board

Advanced Performance Materials business president to help guide SEMI's efforts supporting North America's semiconductor innovation and supply chain resilience

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company, today announced that Gerardo Familiar, President of the company's APM business, has been appointed to the SEMI North America Advisory Board (NAAB). SEMI is a global industry association serving thousands of member companies across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. The SEMI NAAB serves as the principal advocate for member companies throughout North America, providing strategic guidance on programs that advance semiconductor industry growth, supply chain robustness, sustainability, workforce development, and manufacturing excellence.

"Semiconductors are the backbone of modern technology, and Chemours responsibly delivers essential materials that enable next‑generation performance, efficiency, and the reliability needed," said Gerardo Familiar, President of Advanced Performance Materials at Chemours. "I am honored to serve on the SEMI North America Advisory Board at such a pivotal time and look forward to partnering with SEMI and its members to help shape the future of the industry and support the continued growth of the North American semiconductor ecosystem."

"We are delighted to see Gerardo join the SEMI North America Advisory Board," said Joe Stockunas, President of SEMI America's. "His deep knowledge of advanced fluoropolymers and leadership across global semiconductor markets make him an ideal advocate for the materials science innovations essential to next-generation electronics."

Familiar brings more than 25 years of global experience across business strategy, commercial excellence, marketing, finance, product management, operations and regulatory affairs. As President of APM, he leads a portfolio of critical chemistries, including high‑performance fluoropolymers used across semiconductor manufacturing, clean energy, advanced electronics, and other high‑technology sectors. His leadership has been central to Chemours' efforts to expand capacity, drive product innovation, and champion responsible manufacturing.

Familiar's SEMI NAAB appointment took effect on January 14, 2026, marking the beginning of his three-year term.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses – Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials – we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 5,700 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,400 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS

Brandon Ontjes

VP, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

+1.302.773.3309

[email protected]

NEWS MEDIA

Cassie Olszewski

Media Relations & Reputation Leader

+1.302.219.7140

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chemours Company