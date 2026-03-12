The Chemours Company Announces Completion of Private Offering of $700,000,000 Aggregate Principal Amount of 7.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2034

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC) today announced it completed its previously announced private offering of $700,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior unsecured notes due 2034 (the "Notes") that was exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes are Chemours' senior unsecured obligations and are guaranteed by one of its subsidiaries.

Chemours used the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the redemption of $188,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% senior notes due 2028 for an aggregate redemption price of approximately $189,800,000, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon. The remaining net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to fund the redemption of the outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2027 for an aggregate redemption price of approximately $500,300,000 in (assuming a treasury rate of 3.56%), plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

The Notes and the related guarantee have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws. The Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release is not an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the existing 2027 or 2028 notes. The statements in this press release with respect to the redemption of the existing 2027 or 2028 notes do not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the existing 2027 or 2028 notes, as applicable. Any such notice has or will be sent to holders of existing 2027 and 2028 notes only in accordance with the provisions of each such indenture, as applicable.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses – Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials – we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 5,700 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,400 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements address, among other things, Chemours' intended use of the net proceeds therefrom, including the expectation to redeem all of the outstanding existing 2027 notes. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Chemours' control. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the redemption of the existing 2027 notes and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Chemours' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Chemours' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

