Chemours Renews its Dedication to Sustainability, Issues Second Annual Corporate Responsibility Commitment Report

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in fluoroproducts, titanium technologies and chemical solutions, today published its second annual Corporate Responsibility Commitment report, continuing the company's commitment to responsible chemistry. The company's Corporate Responsibility Commitments are anchored by ten ambitious goals targeted for completion by 2030 across eight key areas: safety excellence, vibrant communities, empowered employees, climate, water quality, waste, sustainable offerings and sustainable supply chain.

This year's report, which is based on Chemours' 2018 operations, details the company's ongoing actions and progress against the company's corporate responsibility goals, which are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Select highlights from Chemours' 2018 Corporate Responsibility Commitment report include:

9.5% of the company's revenue came from product sales that directly support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

47% of the company's products were shipped to its customers in packaging that was either reusable or recyclable.

The company launched its first Global Day of Service, delivering 5,860 volunteer hours to community and non-profit organizations around the world in communities where Chemours operates.

Chemours announced strategic investments across a number of facilities to reduce its emissions of organic fluorinated compounds by 99% or greater.

The company achieved a reduction of 145,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases at its site in New Johnsonville, Tennessee , through equipment upgrades fueled by natural gas.

"Last year, we developed baselines to measure our company's progress towards our goals, we established teams and action plans around the world to drive our sustainability initiatives, and we launched large capital expenditures to reduce our emissions of fluorinated organic compounds and greenhouse gases," said Mark Vergnano, president and chief executive officer of Chemours. "We've pledged to help lead our industry towards a more sustainable future, and we're proud to report our progress every step of the way. Our company will continue to deliver materials that are essential for modern life, while ensuring we do what's right for our business, our communities, and the planet."

Click here to read Chemours' 2018 Corporate Responsibility Commitment report.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "target," "project," and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements" which speak only as of the date the statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, litigation and other legal proceedings or contingencies, anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, transformation plans, cost savings targets and plans to increase profitability, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties which are beyond Chemours' control. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

NEWS MEDIA

David Rosen

Executive and Financial Communications Manager

+1.302.773.2711

media@chemours.com

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

http://www.chemours.com

