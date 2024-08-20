ChemPoint Selected by Evonik as Exclusive Partner for Omega-3 Distribution

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Evonik," said Austin Nichols, president of ChemPoint. "Preventive health and wellness are more relevant than ever. AvailOm's exceptional delivery of omega-3 nutrients, combined with ChemPoint's expertise in specialty ingredient adoption, make for a perfect match."

AvailOm® is an omega-3 lysine complex derived from microbial fermented lysine and sustainable sources of marine fish and algae. With 50% eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) concentration in free fatty acid form, this line of powdered omega-3 ingredients offers higher bioavailability and longer stability compared to traditional products in the market.

"Evonik is excited to expand our partnership with ChemPoint in the United States. Their business model and market reach allow us to better meet the quickly shifting needs of today's market, particularly by leveraging their digital capabilities," says Mohammed Rahman, Head of Americas, Evonik Health Care.

Omega-3 fatty acids are known for various health benefits, including cardiovascular and brain well-being. While most forms of omega-3 supplements are taken in soft gel fish oil capsules, AvailOm's powder form can help solve formulation challenges such as improved oxidation resistance and shelf-life stability, better flow and compressibility, elimination of fish odor reflux, good solubility and proven 5x higher bioavailability than regular omega-3 soft gels.

While Evonik will continue to develop and deliver innovative solutions to the nutritional market, ChemPoint will bring the agility, expertise, and extended reach to improve penetration, service levels, and the overall customer experience for Evonik's omega-3 fatty acids.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ChemPoint

ChemPoint LLC, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC, is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, supplying tailored solutions to more than 90 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, please visit chempoint.com.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €1.66 billion in 2023. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow. Learn more at corporate.evonik.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

