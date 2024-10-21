Chengnan Loong Lantern in the eye of American Teachers and Students

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Oct 21, 2024

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): A group of 31 teachers and students from Utah and Pennsylvania in the United States visited the Chengnan Loong Lantern production base in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, to immerse themselves in experiencing traditional Chinese culture.

Originating from Chengnan Village in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, with a history of over 700 years, Chengnan Dragon Lanterns involves more than a hundred intricate processes. In 2008, it was included in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage at the provincial level in Jiangxi. In recent years, as Chengnan Dragon Lanterns light up the world, many foreigners have been interested in the ancient intangible heritage. During the Lunar New Year of Dragon, the improved Chengnan Dragon Lanterns have become a hot sale abroad, with a surge in orders.

Shi Kebin, the representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of Chengnan Dragon Lanterns said that the improved Chengnan Dragon Lanterns are better suited to the needs of foreignes. By integrating modern craftsmanship with traditional culture for modification and innovation, our traditional culture can be spread more effectively, making it popular among the youth.

News Releases in Similar Topics