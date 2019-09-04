Cheniere Takes Delivery of Bechtel-built Corpus Christi Train 2

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheniere Energy and Bechtel have announced the substantial completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction (CCL) project.

Cheniere is now operating seven Bechtel-built LNG trains at higher capacity than the nameplate rating on the U.S. Gulf Coast to deliver energy to their customers around the world.

"These projects are improving access to energy for communities around the world and we are extremely proud to be able to support our customer's operational and performance success on these projects," said Darren Mort, Bechtel's LNG General Manager.

Since the first Notice to Proceed was announced in August 2012, Bechtel has completed a total of seven LNG trains for Cheniere in seven years at the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction projects on the U.S Gulf Coast.

Bechtel-delivered facilities account for roughly one-third of the global LNG capacity, supplying about 66 million tonnes of LNG each year, or enough energy to power more than 85 million homes.

