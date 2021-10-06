ChenMed Adds Established Community Practices to Serve More Seniors at Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in Detroit

DETROIT, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors and parent company of Dedicated Senior Medical Center, has expanded its operations in Detroit with the acquisition of Professional Medical Center and the office of James Zelch, M.D., two internal medicine practices. The acquisitions will add patients to Dedicated Senior Medical Center locations in East Detroit, North Detroit, Southfield and Warren.

"As we continue to provide seniors with access to our affordable, VIP-care, partnering with physician practices that are established and highly respected in the community is key," said Jennifer Casey, M.D., regional chief medical officer for the Dedicated Detroit market. "Aligning with quality physicians like Dr. Pernell, Dr. Tope and Dr. Zelch brings us closer to our goal of serving more seniors."



With nearly 100 medical centers in 12 states, ChenMed offers a full range of primary care services to seniors, from preventive care to diagnostic services and management of chronic diseases. The medical centers, located in underserved communities, are led by caring, expert doctors who coordinate all aspects of their patients' care.