ChenMed Celebrates Third Annual Wellness Month And Annouces Four-Week Paid Parental Leave Benefit

"As we looked ahead to Wellness Month this year, we wanted to do something really special for our team members to show them that we have been listening. We read every survey comment, and we have been working to add new benefits, such as our new four-week paid parental leave benefit, to support our team members' personal needs and family health," said Stephanie Chen, Chief Legal Counsel and Culture Officer at ChenMed. "As a family-run organization, we understand the importance of establishing a strong foundation of family time and love, especially at the beginning. We value our employees, who give so much to our organization each day, and we are honored to be able to offer this wonderful benefit to them and their families."

Activities throughout Wellness Month include personal challenges, team activities, fitness and nutrition classes, guided meditations, as well as Lunch & Learn sessions, where employees can hear from experts about the weekly areas of focus: nutrition, physical health, financial health and mental health. And the investment in wellness has been recognized with ChenMed being named a 2021 Healthy Workplace by South Florida Business Journal.

"As part of our continued focus on employee health and well-being, we are encouraging our team members to incorporate wellness into all areas of their lives by supporting them in being the best they can be personally and professionally," said Jessica Chen, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer at ChenMed. "We're inspiring our employees to achieve better lifestyle habits by taking steps towards better health daily and providing them with the tools, education and space they need to accomplish this."

Wellness month is divided equally into four wellness focus areas: nutrition, physical health, mental health and financial health, with each week having activities, trainings and events that support education and action.

Nutrition Week: Nutrition Week focuses on the benefits of fresh, whole foods and proper nutrition, as well as how to practice mindful eating. It also challenges employees to eat healthy, offering advice on choosing healthy snacks, cooking nutritious meals and selecting healthy menu items when eating outside the home.

Physical Health Week: Physical Health Week encourages ChenMed employees to be active. The weekly events are designed to incorporate movement through walking, running, yoga, weightlifting and dancing activities, amongst others, and include health contests to challenge employees. Through ChenMed's medical insurance plan, employees have access to join one of more than 11,000 fitness centers for a low monthly price. The enrollment fee is being waived for employees who sign up this month for a fitness center membership.

Mental Health Week: Mental Health week encourages employees to take stock in their emotional and psychological well-being by practicing things such as gratitude, meditation and appreciation for others. Activities include brief daily instructor-led yoga sessions, guided meditation and journaling.

Financial Heath Week: Financial Health Week incorporates seminars on how to build savings, budgeting and financial planning. Topics of company-sponsored webinars include developing a healthy relationship with money, better budgeting, how to be more financially prepared for retirement and tips to improve credit scores.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. Physician-led and privately owned, ChenMed is a provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Operating more than 80 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed results consistently include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits, plus 30 to 50 percent reductions for in-patient hospital admissions. In addition, this high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. A Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

