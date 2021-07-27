ChenMed Certified As A Great Place To Work®

Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. ChenMed ranked higher than the national average in areas that rated employee pride in the company's community impact, camaraderie, and celebration of special events. Other top-performing areas include feeling safe and respected at work, feeling welcome when joining the company, having a lot of responsibility, and feeling accomplishment and meaning in the work being done. Survey rankings measure consistency of employee experience, from every level of the organization.

"ChenMed has an amazing, diverse culture that focuses on our values of love, accountability and passion, and we're proud to be recognized for being a Great Place to Work," said Stephanie Chen, Chief Legal Counsel and Culture Officer at ChenMed. "Our rich history of diversity, hard work and economic vitality helps make us who we are, and our mission-focused employees work diligently to transform care of the neediest populations. We believe when team members are happy and engaged that they will provide better patient care, and our outcomes demonstrate it."

Iconic worldwide brands that also rely on Great Place to Work research include Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and Four Seasons hotels; UKG, Cisco, Workday, and Salesforce Intuit technology firms; financial services giants Edward Jones, American Express, Capital One, Rocket Companies, Progressive Insurance, USAA and Bank of America; Delta Airlines, Genentech, Regeneron, Scripps Health, Texas Health Resources and Kettering Health Network.

As a market disruptor achieving double-digit growth every year, ChenMed is constantly recruiting primary care doctors and care team members who are committed to the company's mission and values. Employee benefits at ChenMed that make it a Great Place to Work include multiple health care and dental programs, health savings accounts, wellness credits on health care premiums and rewards for healthy behaviors, amongst other benefits that are being added with the feedback received from team members.

In addition, the company offers a competitive Shared Success Bonus Plan which rewards employees for doing their best for the business. And employees who refer candidates for hard-to-fill positions, such as primary care physicians, are eligible for referral bonuses.

"We applaud ChenMed for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

In addition to the Great Place to Work Certification, ChenMed was recently named as a Best Place to Work in IT by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld, a 2021 Healthiest Employer by South Florida Business Journal and a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. Physician-led and privately owned, ChenMed is a provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Operating more than 80 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed results consistently include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits, plus 30 to 50 percent reductions for in-patient hospital admissions. In addition, this high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. A Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services , Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE ChenMed

Related Links

http://ChenMed.com

