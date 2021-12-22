CHENMED HONORS TOP-PERFORMING EMPLOYEES AT SECOND ANNUAL AWARDS RECOGNITION EVENT

ChenMed holds a yearly awards presentation to recognize its leaders' dedication to their team members, patients and community. "We are thrilled to celebrate some of our most accomplished employees with these awards," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer of ChenMed. "Their leadership is a testament to their dedication to fulfill our mission to deliver better health to our seniors."

The winners, nominated by their colleagues and selected by a committee of executive leaders and last year's winners, exemplify ChenMed's values and outstanding success. Mrs. Chen congratulated the four honorees and shared the reasons for which they were selected winners.

"Amazing accomplishments are just the start for these four honorees," said Mrs Chen. "They each clearly demonstrate our companywide values of love, accountability and passion in everything they do. They are true assets to the organization and the seniors we serve."

Winners of ChenMed's 2021 Awards include:

CEO Initiative – Hypergrowth Award – Jessica Hymiller, Center Director, Orlando

The winner leans into the moral and strategic imperative for growth to ensure we rescue as many seniors as possible. Jessica Hymiller was chosen because she has top growth numbers in the organization- most of which are organic. In addition, she has built an amazing team that has high engagement.



Delivering the Mission Award – Dr. Alexandria Beranger, Regional Chief Medical Officer, Ft. Lauderdale and Palm Beach

This winner consistently delivers the company mission, honors seniors, and delivers better health while relentlessly living out company values of love, accountability and passion. Dr. Alexandria Beranger was chosen because of the effort she puts into supporting the more than 50 primary care physicians in her region, her consistent positive energy, and the way she unites the team to deliver better health.

Dr. James Chen Founder Award – Dr. Jennifer Casey, Regional Chief Medical Officer, Detroit

This winner displays immense understanding of the business, brings forth insights, new ideas and improvements and coaches others. Dr. Jennifer Casey was chosen because of how quickly she has grasped the business, driven results and built an incredible team in Detroit.

Mary Chen Founder Award – Victoria Cruz Barnecet, Center Executive Director, Miami Lakes

The winner shows unmatched can-do spirit and overcomes obstacles to help deliver the company's core model. Victoria Cruz- Barnecet was chosen for her top results for established centers, her high engagement and low turnover. She is highly accountable and has a serious can-do spirit.

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

