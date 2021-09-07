Cheongju Craft Biennale will open on September 8, 2021

Thanks to this, the theme of the 2021 Cheongju Craft Biennale, which can be met anywhere in the world, at any time, by anyone, is 'Tools of Conviviality'. In the book 'Tools for Conviviality (1973)' by Austrian thinker Ivan Illich, who criticized the era in which tools dominate humans and argued that tools should have a limit to the growth of tools to restore humanity. The borrowed theme will make people sympathize with the essence of and the value of where they help each other and live happily together as a 'Tool' that makes mankind enjoyable and beneficial.

In this biennale, where 310 artists from 31 countries participate and present more than 1,000 works, the first part is Labor_Archaeology of things; Part2 Life_Aesthetics of daily life; Part3 Language_Segmentation of sensibility; Part4 Archive_Relocation of tools, etc., should be paid attention to the main exhibition consisting of 4 sections. The works of world-class artists in various fields such as lacquer, ceramics, and metal, including American textile craftsman Windy Chen, can be viewed at the online exhibition (www.okcj.org) in real time.

In the 'Invited Country Exhibition' where people can check the world's craft trends, European and French crafts will be highlighted. The exhibition co-planned with Atelier d'Arts de France (AAF) and participated by 35 French artists, shows the unique French sensibility.

In addition, the 2021 Cheongju Craft Biennale, where people can enjoy various crafts such as an International Craft Competition that discovers experimental and creative artists from all over the world, a traditional craft workshop where you can meet K-crafts, and a craft market, will be held until October 17.

With just one click now, people can enter the craft festival held in Korea, the country of BTS. If people buy a plane ticket to Korea right away, they are more welcome.

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the Cheongju Craft Biennale(South Korea)