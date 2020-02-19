CHEQUER selected as Partner for a software development platform, GitHub

GitHub is an open-source software platform company that is based in San Francisco. Its management service for software development source codes is used worldwide for source code version control and collaboration, among other things.

Developed by a team of database experts at CHEQUER, SQLGate is software that helps process the immense amounts of data stored on a database and provides optimized integrations for most DBMS (e.g. Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and MySQL) with excellent user experience. The GitHub Student Developer Pack, a service that provides various development tools in a "package" after a simple identity verification, is designed for students all over the world to build programming portfolios, networks, and skills.

To ensure that SQLGate is accessible across more educational sectors as well as to individual students, CHEQUER plans to enlist SQLGate as part of the GitHub Teachers' Pack in the near future.

CHEQUER CEO Brant Hwang said, "The fact that SQLGate's services are being featured on an influential platform like GitHub proves its use as a globally-recognized development tool. We are currently making efforts to use this opportunity to not only expand SQLGate's key user base to both corporations and educational institutions but also to bring about tangible outcomes for developer communities, such as building user-centric features for data security by collaborating with GitHub communities." Hwang added, "We will also continue to expand our global services with a focus on the United States through QueryPie , our next SQL sharing/collaboration solution."

CHEQUER, founded in 2016, plans to continue creating opportunities for users to conveniently use SQLGate and QueryPie through diverse partnerships. It currently serves over 2,000 enterprises around the globe, of which many are financial institutions, public companies, and IT firms, such as Samsung Display, Hyundai Motors, and the National Tax Service of South Korea.

For more detailed information on CHEQUER, visit https://www.chequer.io/ .

Media Contact

CHEQUER

Celine Lee, Marketing Manager

celine@chequer.io

Born2Global Centre

Jina Lee, PR Manager

jlee@born2global.com

SOURCE Born2Global Centre

Related Links

https://www.chequer.io

