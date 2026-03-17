Cherry Bekaert Rises to #17 on Accounting Today's 2026 Top 100 Firms List

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is proud to announce it has been ranked #17 on Accounting Today's 2026 Top 100 Firms List , advancing from #20 in 2025 and reinforcing its continued momentum as a leading middle-market accounting and advisory firm.

Cherry Bekaert rose to #17 on Accounting Today's 2026 Top 100 Firms list, reflecting sustained strategic growth. Post this Accounting Today ranked Cherry Bekaert #17 on 2026 Top Tax Firms list, with national and regional honors across consulting, tax and assurance. These recognitions highlight continued momentum through strategic acquisitions and expanded capabilities.

Accounting Today, one of the nation's leading accounting news sources, highlighted Cherry Bekaert's sustained strategic momentum throughout 2025 and early 2026, including the launch of a finance modernization solution in May and an R&D tax credit technology platform in August. The Firm also collaborated with Intuit in November to deliver AI‑powered accounting advisory services and was named a 2025 Accounting Today Best Firm for Technology.

"These rankings reflect the talent of our people and their commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality service to our clients," said Michelle Thompson, CEO, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "We're proud of the progress we've made and excited to continue building a firm positioned for long-term growth."

In addition to its Top 100 ranking, Cherry Bekaert received the following distinctions in the 2026 rankings:

#1 Top Firm in the Southeast

Top Tax Firms: Ranked #25

Ranked #25 Leaders in Tax (Firms over $100M): Ranked #7

Ranked #7 Leaders in Assurance & Accounting (Firms over $100M): Ranked #6

Ranked #6 Leaders in Consulting (Firms over $100M): Ranked #2

The Firm's successful year was further marked by multiple strategic acquisitions, including Denver‑based Spicer Jeffries, Bedford, Massachusetts‑based Jameson & Co. CPAs, Reading, Pennsylvania‑based Herbein + Co. and Washington, D.C.‑based advisory firm Tarsus.

As quoted in Accounting Today's 2026 Top 100 Firms report, Thompson said, "Our growth strategy focuses on expanding advisory services, accelerating through strategic M&A and deepening our position as a digitally driven, industry‑aligned advisor to the middle-market. A key pillar is our 'Trusted Advisor' initiative, which is designed to strengthen client relationships through account prioritization, structured account planning and consistent experience standards. This initiative is not a checkbox exercise. It's about driving real behavior change across the Firm to improve cross‑selling and elevate client engagement."

To view the full report from Accounting Today, download it here.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and Cherry Bekaert LLP (Cherry Bekaert) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services spanning the areas of accounting advisory, ERP consulting, finance modernization, outsourcing, recruiting and staffing, risk and cybersecurity, and transaction advisory. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

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