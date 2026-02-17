Cherry Bekaert Acquires Los Angeles-Based Richardson Kontogouris Emerson LLP

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce it has acquired the business of Richardson Kontogouris Emerson LLP (RKE), a respected public accounting and advisory firm that has advised and assisted clients with accounting, tax, financial, litigation support and strategic planning needs since 2006.

Cherry Bekaert acquires RKE, expanding its West Coast presence and capabilities for middle-market clients. Post this As part of its growth strategy, Cherry Bekaert has acquired Richardson Kontogouris Emerson (RKE) LLP. The acquisition expands the Firm’s Southern California footprint and enhances its ability to support middle‑market clients through broader capabilities and expanded resources.

RKE, headquartered in Torrance, California, broadens Cherry Bekaert's presence on the West Coast. RKE has focused on serving middle-market clients across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing & consumer products, real estate, construction and food & beverage. This presents a significant opportunity to bring Cherry Bekaert's dynamic resources and expansive capabilities into RKE's established client base while enhancing the Firm's ability to serve middle-market companies, founders and private investors in Southern California.

Michelle Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, stated: "This acquisition marks an exciting step in our Firm's growth strategy. RKE's strong presence in Los Angeles and its commitment to client service align perfectly with our values. Together, we will deliver enhanced value to clients by combining RKE's local relationships with Cherry Bekaert's national scale and expanding our reach in the Western United States."

Christian Emerson, Managing Partner at RKE, commented: "Joining Cherry Bekaert opens new doors for our clients and team. This strategic partnership gives our clients access to broader resources — from specialized advisory to advanced technology — while continuing to work with the valued RKE professionals they know and trust. We're excited to deliver an expanded suite of services with the same quality and care our clients have come to expect from RKE."

As part of the transaction, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC will acquire all of the assets related to RKE's business advisory, tax and other nonattest services, while Cherry Bekaert LLP will acquire RKE's attest assets. RKE will be seamlessly integrated into Cherry Bekaert and will operate under the Cherry Bekaert brand.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and Cherry Bekaert LLP (Cherry Bekaert) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services spanning the areas of accounting advisory, ERP consulting, finance modernization, outsourcing, recruiting and staffing, risk and cybersecurity, and transaction advisory. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook, X or Instagram .

© 2026 Cherry Bekaert. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert