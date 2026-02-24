Cherry Bekaert Strengthens AI Security and Compliance Offerings Through Enkrypt AI Alliance

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce its strategic alliance with Enkrypt AI, a comprehensive and automated artificial intelligence (AI) security and compliance platform.

As businesses race to embed AI into core operations, many struggle to validate model behavior, secure AI tool chains and maintain compliance across rapidly evolving frameworks. The alliance combines the Firm's deep experience in risk, cybersecurity and compliance advisory with Enkrypt AI's real‑time guardrails, testing tools and automated AI governance capabilities.

Cherry Bekaert announces strategic alliance with Enkrypt AI to enhance AI security, governance and compliance services. Post this The alliance with Enkrypt AI strengthens Cherry Bekaert’s AI security, governance and compliance offerings by combining deep risk advisory experience with automated AI testing, validation and real-time guardrails, helping organizations deploy AI responsibly while navigating evolving regulatory and security risks.

With Enkrypt AI, Cherry Bekaert helps organizations implement AI solutions that uphold best practices while protecting against evolving AI threats. Enkrypt AI's automated compliance tool is used throughout AI governance, risk management and security advisory services to deliver comprehensive solutions for clients. Enkrypt AI also enables automated support for emerging AI compliance standards, including emerging frameworks like ISO 42001.

"AI now shapes every aspect of how our clients operate, innovate and compete, and with that comes unprecedented governance and security challenges," said Kurt Manske, Partner and Information Cybersecurity Leader at the Firm. "Through our alliance with Enkrypt AI, we can deliver a complete AI governance and assurance solution that helps our clients deploy AI responsibly. Collaborating with Enkrypt AI combines our professionals' risk and compliance experience with a best-in-class platform for AI testing, validation and monitoring."

"With Cherry Bekaert, we're turning cutting-edge AI security research into real-time guardrails and threat intelligence, so clients can scale AI with confidence, not crossed fingers," said Sahil Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Enkrypt AI.

"Clients want the freedom to innovate with AI while maintaining trust, safety and compliance across their organizations," said John Jobe, Assurance Services Leader at Cherry Bekaert. "By integrating Enkrypt AI's automated validation and monitoring tools into our advisory approach, we are helping clients unlock AI's potential without exposing themselves to additional risk."

The joint offering provides organizations with:

AI governance frameworks aligned with emerging global standards, including ISO 42001 and industry‑specific compliance requirements.





aligned with emerging global standards, including ISO 42001 and industry‑specific compliance requirements. Real‑time AI security guardrails that detect and prevent unsafe outputs, data leakage, and model misuse.





that detect and prevent unsafe outputs, data leakage, and model misuse. AI testing and validation , including red‑team simulations for models, agents and multimodal systems.





, including red‑team simulations for models, agents and multimodal systems. End‑to‑end protection of AI ecosystems , including model toolchains, MCP servers and agent workflows.





, including model toolchains, MCP servers and agent workflows. Continuous monitoring and reporting to keep pace with changing risks, audit requirements and regulatory obligations.

This integrated approach ensures that organizations can deploy, expand and operationalize AI with rigor while reducing risk and accelerating value creation.

For more information about AI risk management, visit Cherry Bekaert's Information Assurance & Cybersecurity page.

About Enkrypt AI

Enkrypt AI is an enterprise AI security, compliance, and governance platform purpose-built to secure AI, agents, multimodal systems, and MCP. The company delivers ultra-low latency, policy-based guardrails that enforce security, safety, and compliance in real time—helping prevent risks such as prompt injection, sensitive data exposure, unsafe outputs, and non-compliant agent behavior across models and toolchains. Enkrypt AI's red teaming engine provides comprehensive, policy-driven, multimodal attack simulation across models and agents, while its MCP Scan Hub and Secure MCP Gateway help protect MCP servers, tools, and agent toolchains end-to-end. Serving enterprises in regulated industries including finance, healthcare, insurance, and government, Enkrypt AI helps organizations ship fast, ship safe, and stay ahead. For more information, visit https://www.enkryptai.com/.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and Cherry Bekaert LLP (Cherry Bekaert) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services spanning the areas of accounting advisory, ERP consulting, finance modernization, outsourcing, recruiting and staffing, risk and cybersecurity, and transaction advisory. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure .

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X or Instagram .

© 2026 Cherry Bekaert. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert