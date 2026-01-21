Cherry Bekaert Announces Promotion of Ten New Partners Amid Continued Firmwide Growth
Jan 21, 2026, 10:30 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce the promotion of ten distinguished professionals to Partner, effective January 1, 2026: Scott Anderson; Paul Feagan; Daniel Gougherty; Laura Harden; Alexander Higgs; Taylor Ross; Jonathan Sawyer; Sarah Tucker; Shannon Walker; and Ken Woodring.
"These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical excellence and a deep commitment to our clients and our Firm's values," said Michelle L. Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "Their wide‑ranging experience strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, industry‑leading solutions. We are proud to welcome them to our Partner group and look forward to the impact they will continue to make."
- Based in the Firm's Raleigh office, Scott Anderson serves government and public sector clients with financial reporting, GASB implementation and audit quality guidance. His background includes serving as a GASB Practice Fellow and on the AICPA State and Local Government Experts Panel, giving him insight into evolving governmental accounting standards.
- Paul Feagan is located in the Firm's Virginia Beach office. He provides audit services to clients across the real estate & construction industry and leads engagement teams focused on delivering high‑quality assurance services. Paul is known for his strong technical capabilities and commitment to client service excellence.
- Located in the Firm's Charlotte office, Daniel Gougherty serves municipal governments, public utilities, and state agencies. He guides organizations through financial and compliance audits, including Uniform Guidance requirements, and has more than 15 years of experience supporting public sector entities.
- Laura Harden is based in the Firm's Virginia Beach office. She serves clients across the government and not‑for‑profit sectors, including state and local government and nonprofit organizations. Laura leads audit engagements and provides guidance on complex reporting matters.
- Based in the Firm's Atlanta office, Alexander Higgs provides corporate tax advisory and compliance services to clients across industries. He supports organizations with complex tax planning and structuring and helps them navigate evolving tax regulations.
- Taylor Ross is located in the Firm's Austin office. He provides tax advisory and compliance services to real estate & construction and private clients and helps organizations address strategic planning opportunities in response to changing tax requirements.
- Sarah Tucker is located in the Firm's Tysons office. She provides accounting and assurance services to government contractors, professional services companies, independent schools and nonprofits. Sarah is a key member of the Firm's Government Contractor Consulting Services Group, advising on revenue recognition, indirect rates and compliance matters.
- Based in the Firm's Atlanta office, Jonathan Sawyer leads audit and consulting engagements for private middle‑market companies with U.S. and international operations. His work includes revenue recognition, business combinations, and financial reporting for technology and professional services clients.
- Based in the Firm's Richmond office, Shannon Walker provides tax planning, compliance, and advisory services to businesses across a range of sectors. She brings significant experience in both multistate and federal tax matters.
- Ken Woodring is based in the Firm's Reading office. He advises clients on finance modernization, M&A support, and IPO readiness. He works with clients to strengthen technical accounting and financial reporting, streamline finance operations, and prepare organizations for transformative transactions and public‑company requirements.
