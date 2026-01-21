Cherry Bekaert Announces Promotion of Ten New Partners Amid Continued Firmwide Growth

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce the promotion of ten distinguished professionals to Partner, effective January 1, 2026: Scott Anderson; Paul Feagan; Daniel Gougherty; Laura Harden; Alexander Higgs; Taylor Ross; Jonathan Sawyer; Sarah Tucker; Shannon Walker; and Ken Woodring.

"These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical excellence and a deep commitment to our clients and our Firm's values," said Michelle L. Thompson , Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "Their wide‑ranging experience strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, industry‑leading solutions. We are proud to welcome them to our Partner group and look forward to the impact they will continue to make."

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC is not a licensed CPA firm. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of accounting advisory, ERP consulting, finance modernization, outsourcing, recruiting and staffing, risk and cybersecurity, tax and transaction advisory. We exercise deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

