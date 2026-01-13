Cherry Bekaert Bolsters Outsourced Accounting Services With Acquisition of Washington, DC-Based Firm Tarsus

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce it has acquired Tarsus, a leading accounting and advisory firm renowned for its comprehensive suite of services, including outsourced accounting, bookkeeping, real-time financial reporting and KPI reporting, strategic CFO services, and data insights for management teams.

Cherry Bekaert acquires Tarsus, boosting outsourced accounting and CFO services for the Firm's clients. Post this By adding Tarsus, Cherry Bekaert expands its Outsourced Accounting and CFO Advisory capabilities, increases its presence in Washington, DC and Kansas City, and enhances its services for technology, government contracting, PE and professional services clients.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in California, Missouri, and Bangalore, India, Tarsus is recognized for its deep experience in outsourced accounting solutions, particularly within the technology, government contracting, staffing, private equity and professional services sectors. By integrating Tarsus' capabilities, Cherry Bekaert further strengthens its existing Outsourced Accounting Services practice —enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive, strategic support to clients across both organizations.

Michelle Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, stated: "Tarsus' experience and established presence in the Washington, DC and Kansas City markets strengthen our brand, operational capabilities and scale within this region and in the outsourcing and CFO advisory arenas. We are excited to welcome the Tarsus team and look forward to delivering even greater value to our clients together."

Alex Diaz-Asper, Managing Partner, Tarsus, stated: "We are thrilled to join Cherry Bekaert and embark on this next chapter for our clients and team. By combining our strengths, we can offer an expanded suite of services while maintaining the high standards and personalized attention our clients expect. Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities and delivering even greater value."

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC is not a licensed CPA firm. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of accounting advisory, ERP consulting, finance modernization, outsourcing, recruiting and staffing, risk and cybersecurity, tax and transaction advisory. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or Instagram.

© 2026 Cherry Bekaert. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert