Cherry Bekaert Bolsters Risk & Accounting Advisory Practice with Accume Partners Acquisition

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Accume Partners (Accume), a trusted risk and compliance advisory leader and innovator in delivering integrated solutions to highly regulated industries from Nadavon Capital Partners. The acquisition of Accume expands Cherry Bekaert's focus on providing internal audit, risk and compliance offerings to the financial services industry. The addition also expands the Firm's risk advisory practice with a strong mid-Atlantic and Northeast presence.

We are pleased to welcome them to the Firm as we further strengthen our risk and accounting advisory capabilities. Tweet this Cherry Bekaert Acquires Accume Partners (PRNewsfoto/Cherry Bekaert)

By providing a solid foundation of client outsourced services with extensive internal audit and IT compliance capabilities, the Accume team has successfully supported their clients with specialized knowledge and focus needed with the current level of regulatory and business complexity. The combination of Accume into Cherry Bekaert will bolster the size and scale to better serve mutual clients.

"In response to the ever-increasing regulatory requirements, Cherry Bekaert is focused on growing our practice with top talent to meet the needs of our clients," explained Srikant Sastry, Advisory Leader at Cherry Bekaert. "The Accume Partners team brings a track record of success in internal audit that will be additive along with a geographical expansion of our practice. We are pleased to welcome them to the Firm as we further strengthen our risk and accounting advisory capabilities."

"We are thrilled to join the Cherry Bekaert team," commented Michael Barrack, Chief Executive Officer of Accume Partners. "Our firm has strong roots in providing tailored internal audit, regulatory compliance, and technology risk management services while meeting the regulatory expectations of our financial services clients. Working together, we are excited to provide our clients with broader service offerings such as tax, digital services, data analytics and more available through Cherry Bekaert."

This acquisition also strengthens Cherry Bekaert's industry depth in serving banks and financial institutions. "In today's challenging economic environment, this expands our capabilities in working with our financial services clients to help manage their operational risk, compliance and controls as they further their market expansion," stated Brian Murrow, Risk & Accounting Advisory Leader at Cherry Bekaert.

Capstone Partners acted as sole financial advisor to Nadavon Capital Partners.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in all 50 U.S. states and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, tax, benefits consulting, and wealth management. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit cbh.com/disclosure.

Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC are members of Allinial Global, an accountancy and business advisory global association. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

© 2022 Cherry Bekaert. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert