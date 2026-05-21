ERIE'S PUBLIC SCHOOLS CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUS FLEET

District introduces 12 IC Bus electric school buses and charging infrastructure in

partnership with Highland Electric Fleets

ERIE, Pa., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie's Public Schools will celebrate the launch of its new electric school bus fleet, marking the district's first step toward electrifying student transportation. The project includes 12 IC electric school buses and 12 Tellus 30kW chargers, which will support daily student transportation across the district.

Electric school bus at Erie's Public Schools

Erie's Public Schools partnered with Highland Electric Fleets, North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), to deliver the buses, charging infrastructure, and ongoing support as part of a long-term electrification program. The deployment reflects the district's focus on modernizing its transportation system while maintaining reliable daily service for students and managing long-term transportation costs.

Electric school buses have significantly fewer moving parts than traditional diesel buses, helping reduce routine maintenance needs and lowering exposure to fuel price volatility over time. They also provide a quieter ride experience for students and drivers, operating at roughly one-quarter the noise level of diesel buses, which can help create a calmer environment for students during daily rides.

The health benefits are equally significant. Studies have shown students riding electric school buses are exposed to substantially less air pollution during daily commutes, helping reduce exposure to diesel exhaust, which is linked to asthma and other respiratory issues. Research has also found that replacing just five diesel school buses with electric models can reduce pediatric asthma risk for approximately 1,500 students.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Highland Electric Fleets for what we believe is a transformational shift in how we approach transportation," said Assistant Superintendent of Operations Neal Brokman. "We're committed to providing a reliable, safe, sensory-aware, and healthy transportation experience for our students, and this partnership with Highland allows us to do just that."

The project was supported through a nearly $4.8 million award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program, which helped fund the deployment of the buses and charging infrastructure. The investment also supported upgrades at the district's transportation facility to accommodate and maintain the new vehicles.

"School districts across the country are showing that electric school buses can support reliable daily operations while improving the ride experience for students," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "For Erie, this project means students spend less time exposed to diesel emissions, drivers operate in a quieter environment, and the district gains a fleet designed to reduce maintenance demands and support long-term operational stability."

The ribbon cutting event will take place on May 21 at 10:00 a.m. outside the district transportation office located at 1157 West 16th Street, Erie, PA. District leaders, project partners, community stakeholders, and media are invited to attend, view the buses firsthand, and participate in a ride along.

About Erie's Public Schools

Erie's Public Schools consist of 16 schools that serve approximately 10,000 students each day. We champion high levels of student engagement and personalized pathways to educational excellence for every student, without exception, through a culture that promotes high expectations, collaboration, respect, and accountability.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Orlando, Highland, [email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets