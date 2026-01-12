Cherry Street Energy Advances Growth Strategy with 16-Site Acquisition

Transaction Adds 12.7 MW with Battery Storage Potential Across Five States

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Street Energy , the Southeast's leading provider of distributed power generation, today announced the acquisition of 16 operating distributed generation projects from Inman Solar , marking a significant milestone in its long-term growth strategy. The deal reinforces Cherry Street's position as a leading owner and operator of renewable power assets across the Southeast.

With this acquisition, Cherry Street adds 12.7 megawatts (MW) of capacity across Georgia, Florida, Washington D.C., South Carolina, and Michigan. It includes 7.3 MW (DC) in Georgia with an average contract tenure of over 20 years, and 5.4 MW across other states with an average tenure of 15 years. The projects deliver an annual baseline production of 20,073 MWh, which further strengthens Cherry Street's position and capabilities in the markets it serves.

Most of the acquired projects are in Georgia, where Cherry Street is based. Their energy and renewable attributes are sold to Georgia Power as part of the utility's Georgia Public Service Commission approved solar programs.

The acquisition diversifies Cherry Street's revenue streams with utility off-take agreements while leveraging the company's operational expertise in managing solar assets. This positions Cherry Street to pursue a broader range of opportunities as the Southeast's distributed and utility-scale renewable markets continue to evolve and grow.

"As a power company, Cherry Street continues to focus on building long-term value through the ownership and operation of power generation assets," said Michael Chanin, Founder & CEO of Cherry Street Energy. "Importantly, these sites present excellent opportunities for future battery storage integration, which will enhance their value to the grid and support the continued economic development across the Southeast."

Cherry Street identified the portfolio's potential for battery storage integration as a key value driver in the acquisition. The company plans to evaluate co-locating energy storage systems at these sites, which would allow the projects to provide dispatchable renewable power and grid services—increasing their value while supporting grid reliability as renewable penetration grows across the region.

The transaction proved mutually beneficial: Inman Solar is exiting asset ownership to focus on its core business of EPC services and development, while Cherry Street is expanding its portfolio of long-term generating assets. The acquisition follows several other strategic investments by Cherry Street in solar power plants and systems in the Southeast.

"Transacting with Cherry Street was a pleasant and efficient process," said Otso Lehmussaari, Vice President at Inman Solar. "We know these projects are in good hands with Cherry Street based on the company's commitment to building long-term value and performance. It's great to partner with a company that shares the same vision for powering a distributed generation network."

Cherry Street plans to advance its acquisition strategy in 2026, targeting both operating and late-stage development projects alongside its continued focus on delivering renewable energy to municipalities, manufacturing companies, education facilities, and more.

About Cherry Street Energy

Cherry Street Energy is the Southeast's leading provider of on-site solar power to commercial and institutional customers. The company designs, installs, owns and operates industry-leading solar power systems for private customers such as Delta Air Lines, Porsche Cars North America and Gulfstream Aviation, and local governments such as the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, and City of Savannah. Because Cherry Street owns these systems and sells the power, customers gain access to reliable, predictable energy generation at market rates without any capital investment.

About Inman Solar

Inman Solar is a full‐service solar developer and EPC Contractor. Since its founding in 2009, the company has completed 200 solar installations totaling more than 300 MW of capacity. Inman Solar develops projects in our home state of Georgia and performs EPC services across the eastern US with a special focus on the community solar markets in Illinois and the Mid-Atlantic.

