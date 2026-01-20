Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church Partners with Cherry Street Energy to Power Operations With Solar Energy

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Street Energy , the Southeast's leading provider of on-site solar power for commercial and institutional customers, announced a new partnership with Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Atlanta. With Cherry Street as a third-party power provider, the church will gain momentum on sustainability commitments and create a hedge against rising energy costs with no capital expenditures and minimal organizational involvement.

Holy Innocents signed a 20-year agreement with Cherry Energy to operate a solar power system that will offset 23% of annual energy use and generate more than $300,000 in savings over the agreement length.

"Holy Innocents is excited to work with this amazing team at Cherry Street," says the Rev. Dr. Bill Murray, Rector of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church. "They are professional, easy to work with, and are incredibly responsive to questions and concerns. We look forward to working together for years to come."

By bringing solar to its facilities, Holy Innocents is making prudent decisions that will benefit its budget now and in the future, and reaffirms its long-term commitment to sustainability. Through its distributed power network, Cherry Street Energy provides customers with access to predictable, fixed-rate energy without any capital investment. The company owns and operates 200 solar power systems across the Southeast.

"We're helping create a more sustainable operating model for Holy Innocents, providing practical, cost-effective ways for it to support operations with renewable energy," says Michael Chanin, CEO of Cherry Street Energy. "Faith-based communities are often leaders in environmental stewardship and responsibility, and our platform allows them to move their missions forward with confidence and budget predictability."

The solar power system at Holy Innocents will generate thousands of kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, reducing carbon emissions and energy costs. With this new partnership, Cherry Street expands its service within the faith-based community. The church joins Temple Sinai, an existing partner with Cherry Street, in demonstrating how faith-based organizations can meaningfully deliver on sustainability missions while keeping budgets in mind.

About Cherry Street Energy

Cherry Street Energy is the Southeast's leading provider of on-site solar power to commercial and institutional customers. The company designs, installs, owns and operates industry-leading solar power systems for private customers such as Delta Air Lines, Porsche Cars North America and Gulfstream Aviation, and local governments such as the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, and City of Savannah. Because Cherry Street owns these systems and sells the power, customers gain access to reliable, predictable energy generation at market rates without any capital investment. Learn more at cherrystreet.com .

SOURCE Cherry Street Energy