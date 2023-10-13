Cher's Gelato Truck, Cherlato, Releases Two Fall Flavors Just in Time for National Dessert Day

Gelato Truck Offers Free Scoop for National Dessert Day and Donates Portion of Sales to Humanitarian Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherlato , Cher's premium gelato truck, which has quickly become one of the city's most celebrated dessert destinations and a must-visit experience for both Angelenos and tourists alike, today announces the release of its two new fall-inspired flavors: Spiced Pumpkin and Heavenly Hazelnut, just in time for National Dessert Day on October 14th.

Cherlato's Spiced Pumpkin Gelato. Cherlato's Heavenly Hazelnut Gelato.

The first new flavor, Spiced Pumpkin, combines the rich and creamy taste of gelato with the warm and comforting flavors of locally-sourced, sun-kissed pumpkins and aromatic spices. This unique blend creates a perfect balance of sweet and spicy, capturing the essence of autumn in every spoonful.

For those looking for a vegan option, Cherlato presents Heavenly Hazelnut. Made with hazelnuts sourced exclusively from Hopville Farm, this plant-based flavor offers a smooth and velvety texture that rivals traditional gelato. Each bite is a heavenly experience, with the rich nuttiness of the hazelnuts shining through.

"Giapo and I love dreaming up new flavors, particularly for special seasons like Halloween and Christmas.These two new autumn flavors are especially creamy and delicious. I think Cherlato fans will love them," commented Cher.

"Fall is a time of warmth, comfort, and togetherness, and our Spiced Pumpkin and Heavenly Hazelnut gelato creations are a reflection of that," said Cherlato Chef and Co-Founder, Giapo Grazioli. "We wanted to capture the essence of autumn in every spoonful, offering a taste of nostalgia and a moment of delight in every bite. It's our way of spreading joy on National Dessert Day and throughout the fall season."

Cherlato is celebrating National Dessert Day (October 14th) by offering visitors a free scoop of Spiced Pumpkin with any gelato purchase, all weekend long. Also, a portion of all proceeds on October 14th and 15th will be donated to The International Committee of the Red Cross to provide humanitarian support to those affected by the Israel-Hamas crisis.

For more information about Cherlato, its menu, or to view the truck's upcoming locations, please visit www.cherlato.com and follow us on social media.

ABOUT CHERLATO:

Co-founded by Cher and esteemed gelato artisan, Giapo Grazioli, Cherlato delivers Angelenos classic Italian-style Gelato with a modern New Zealand spin. Cherlato is a novel taste experience on wheels. This Los Angeles-based gelato truck is committed to delivering the freshest, daily-made, artisan gelato using locally-sourced, regenerative ingredients. Featuring iconic recipes and novel concoctions inspired by Los Angeles culture, every spoonful from Cherlato serves the spirit of innovation, quality and art of gelato in its finest form.

