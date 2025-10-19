Chery Group Renews US$6 Million Partnership with UNICEF to Advance Global Education

WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Group and UNICEF today announced the renewal of their global partnership in education, launching a new three-year collaboration to transform the lives of children worldwide, especially the most vulnerable, by enabling them to access quality education.

Chery Group and UNICEF Signing Ceremony Chery Group Presents Donation Check to UNICEF

Building on its initial contribution of US$ 6 million for 2023-2025, Chery Group has pledged an additional US$ 6 million over the next three years to further support UNICEF's education programs, both globally and with dedicated support to China, Mexico, South Africa, Türkiye, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

UNICEF estimates that hundreds of millions of children worldwide still lack access to quality education. Over 600 million are unable to attain minimum proficiency levels in reading and mathematics, even though two thirds of them are in school. For those out of school, foundational literacy and numeracy remain out of reach. Educational inequality continues to hinder global progress, with children affected by poverty, conflict, disasters, disabilities, or living in remote and marginalized communities most at risk of being left behind.

Since the partnership was first established in 2023, Chery Group has provided vital support to UNICEF's global education programmes. Chery contributed to UNICEF reaching nearly 40 million children and adolescents with access to quality education, including 17 million in emergencies. Building on this significant impact and in response to the ongoing global learning crisis, both parties have pledged to extend their partnership through 2028, deepening their shared commitment to empowering the next generation.

Chery Group's renewed commitment of US$6 million will support UNICEF's global education programmes to provide access to quality education for the most disadvantaged and marginalised children, and to help countries strengthen their national education systems to create lasting change for children at scale.

Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, stated at the renewal ceremony: "Chery Group has consistently placed corporate social responsibility at the core of its development. We are not just an automobile manufacturer - we are committed contributors to global sustainable development. The achievements of our collaboration over the past two years have strengthened our belief in advancing global education with UNICEF. By renewing this vital partnership, Chery Group will continue to mobilize global resources, collaborate with partners from all sectors, and contribute efforts to promote social progress and help build a more inclusive future."

"Chery's commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and global impact is truly inspiring," said Dr. Myo-Zin Nyunt, Deputy Regional Director of UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Regional Office. "We look forward to deepening our collaboration and creating even greater opportunities for children everywhere. On behalf of UNICEF and the millions of lives of children you've touched - thank you for your trust, your vision, and your unwavering support. Together, we can build a brighter, more equitable future for every child."

With Chery Group's support, UNICEF has made remarkable progress during the first two years of the partnership, delivering quality education to tens of millions of out-of-school children, including children with disabilities, displaced children, and those affected by emergencies. With Chery Group's renewed commitment, this transformative work will continue in China, Mexico, South Africa, and Türkiye, and expand to Viet Nam and Indonesia. These programmes focus on fostering inclusive, healthy, and safe learning environments, ensuring that more children and adolescents gain access to equitable and quality educational opportunities.

Chery Group has consistently integrated the principles of sustainable development into its strategy and operations. The renewal of its partnership with UNICEF marks not only a significant milestone in Chery's long-term commitment to social responsibility, but also a concrete step towards fulfilling its promise of "building a better future for the next generation". By joining forces and leveraging education as a catalyst, Chery Group will continue to stand alongside global partners like UNICEF to advance a more equitable, resilient, and human-centered vision of sustainable development worldwide.

SOURCE Chery International