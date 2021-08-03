Cheryl Anderson Selected As A 2021 Women In Business Honoree By Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal recognized 51 women, plus one Career Achievement honoree, for their professional achievements and contributions to the Twin Cities community. They represent a broad range of industries, including education, real estate, health care and insurance, and include entrepreneurs at startups and C-level executives at large corporations. In Cheryl's case, she represents an executive leader in the pharmaceutical industry, working for a manufacturer of both generic and brand medications that serves a wide variety of patient needs. Cheryl has an extensive breadth and depth of experience bringing products through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval process and previously held leadership roles at Lundbeck, Eli Lilly & Co., Parke-Davis and Pfizer Global Research and Development. Prior to that, she was Assistant Professor of Pharmacy at the University of Texas (Austin).

Cheryl leads Upsher-Smith's Global Regulatory Affairs function with her team, helping advance the company's increasingly wide offering of products and programs and its expansion into its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. In May, she was appointed to the Upsher-Smith Executive Team, making her the first person of color and sole woman serving on the team. As a member of the company's Executive Team, she shares responsibility with other Upsher-Smith senior leaders to advance strategies for business success. Cheryl serves as an Executive Sponsor of Upsher-Smith's inaugural Women's Employee Resource Group, launched as part of the company's larger Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategies.

Cheryl serves as a member of several industry organizations, including the Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals, Women's Business Leaders in Healthcare, American Society of Quality, and Regulatory Affairs Professional Society. Cheryl has also been a long-time member and past chapter president of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA). She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Delta Phi Omega Chapter and the Minneapolis/St. Paul Chapter of The Links, Incorporated®. She lends her experience to the 2021 Debutante Cotillion and Scholarship Program and the Services to Youth Committee, respectively. Cheryl has long track record of advocating for youth programs and is excited to be a part of introducing 18 "best and brightest" debutantes that are high school junior and senior African-American girls.

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. We bring generics and brands to a wide array of customers, always backed by our attentive level of service, our strong industry relationships, and our dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 491,000 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit mspbj.com to learn more.

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

