Chesapeake Oncology-Hematology Associates Joins Chesapeake Urology Associates

Highlights:

COHA Joins Maryland's Leading Urology Practice on the OneOncology Platform

Integration of Urology and Medical Oncology on OneOncology's Specialty Services Platform Creates Value for Patients, Physicians and Payers

OneOncology Plans Investments to Improve Access to Services in Maryland

OWINGS MILL, Md., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Urology Associates (CUA) announced today that Chesapeake Oncology-Hematology Associates (COHA), the premier oncology group in Maryland providing personalized compassionate cancer care for more than 25 years, will join the state's leading independent urology practice. CUA is an affiliate practice of United Urology Group (UUG), a specialty medicine management services organization supporting more than 250 providers.

Having COHA join CUA is testament to value created by bringing together urology and medical oncology practices onto OneOncology's specialty medicine platform. OneOncology says this partnership is part of its strategy to bring medical oncology and urology together at its partner practices to provide access to more integrated and holistic care in a high-quality and low-cost community setting.

COHA has five medical oncologists and two advanced practice providers who care for patients at three clinics within Anne Arundel County, Howard County, and Queen Anne's County. The practice focuses on personalized biomarker driven cancer therapies including immunotherapy that are conveniently located in Maryland communities close to where patients live and work.

"Joining Chesapeake Urology Associates is an important milestone in our mission to continue bringing world-class cancer care to our communities," said Dr. Gayatri Nimmagadda, President, COHA. "Having the ability to partner with leading specialty medical practices nationwide on the OneOncology platform means that more patients can receive cutting-edge quality care in their community at a lower cost and without the struggle of traveling to Baltimore or DC to see an excellent oncologist or hematologist. This partnership will also enhance our ability to provide innovative integrated care in a multidisciplinary team approach for genitourinary cancer patients."

UUG, OneOncology, and CUA will work with their new practice partner to expand access to integrated cancer services spanning precision diagnostics, innovative therapies, and clinical trials. By joining CUA, the physicians at COHA will have access to a platform of clinical, operational, and technological resources that support comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care. The partnership will empower COHA's team of providers with real-time clinical insights, proven technological tools, collaborative research opportunities, and operational solutions to challenges that community practices face, ultimately enhancing their patients' care.

"We are excited to have the physicians at Chesapeake Oncology-Hematology Associates join Chesapeake Urology Associates," said Brad Lerner, MD, President, Chesapeake Urology. "Since nearly 4 in 10 urology patients end up being treated for some type of cancer, there are many synergies that occur between urologists, radiation oncologists and medical oncologists and this collaboration should help improve patient access and quality of urologic cancer care throughout central Maryland."

The three COHA clinic locations are in:

Columbia: 5450 Knoll North Drive, Suite 140

5450 Knoll North Drive, Suite 140 Glen Burnie: Tate Center, 305 Hospital Drive

Tate Center, 305 Hospital Drive Annapolis: 129 Lubrano Drive, Suite 201

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group supports a urology-specific continuum of care model for providers and patients alike. United Urology Group enables affiliate practices to focus on providing high quality, integrated, and cost-effective urologic care to their patients. More than 1,500 caring, compassionate employees are affiliated with the network, including 160+ physicians and 80+ advanced practice providers, serving 900,000+ patients a year with the goal of superior urologic care. The organization's member groups of urology practices today include Arizona Urology Specialists, located in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Eastern Delaware; Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver, Boulder, and Foothills areas; and Tennessee Urology, serving patients in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community physicians, for community physicians, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer and other diseases. Our goal is to enable community medical practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community medical practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 31 partner practices comprise approximately 1,800 providers who care for approximately 1 million patients across 565 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.