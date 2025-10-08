OneOncology Expands in Florida by Acquiring GenesisCare, Will Relaunch as SunState Medical Specialists

Key Highlights

100+ physicians across urology, oncology, and surgical specialties caring for patients across Florida

Significant investments planned to upgrade technology and expand access to advanced clinical services

Partnership strengthens OneOncology's position as the nation's leading physician-led platform for medical oncology, urology, and radiation oncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, a physician-led national platform empowering independent medical specialty practices, has closed on its acquisition of GenesisCare USA of Florida, and will relaunch the practice as SunState Medical Specialists (SMS).

SMS' more than 100 physicians – including urologists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, and surgeons – care for patients at 104 clinics throughout Florida.

OneOncology has closed on its acquisition of GenesisCare USA of Florida and will relaunch the practice as SunState Medical Specialists. The practice's more than 100 physicians – including urologists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, and surgeons – care for patients at 104 clinics throughout Florida.

OneOncology and its new practice partners will expand access to comprehensive specialty healthcare services in the community setting, including advanced radiation therapies, in-house pharmacy and laboratory capabilities, interventional radiology, care management planning, theranostics, and state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging. OneOncology also plans investments in analytics, clinical research opportunities, and access to innovative therapies, ensuring Florida patients can received cutting-edge specialty care in physician-led practices that are conveniently located in communities throughout Florida.

"OneOncology is thrilled to partner with this outstanding group of independent, multispecialty physicians, from communities across Florida," said Jeff Patton, M.D., CEO of OneOncology. "Our platform is a force multiplier for urologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and other surgeons to thrive independently, and bring patients and their families world-class specialty care at costs that are far lower than in hospitals. We look forward to building an enduring partnership with the physician leadership that delivers lasting impact for patients and communities across Florida."

Research shows that specialty medical care delivered in independent practices costs a fraction of what hospitals charge for the same services – positioning the growth of the practice as a landmark opportunity in patient care by providing more patients with access to high-quality, lower-cost care.

SunState Medical Specialists' physicians will care for patients across every major Florida region, including:

Southeast Florida : Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties

: Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties Treasure Coast : Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River Counties

: Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River Counties Southwest Gulf Coast : Charlotte, Lee, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties

: Charlotte, Lee, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties North-Central Florida : Citrus and Clay Counties

: Citrus and Clay Counties Northeast Florida : Duval and Nassau Counties

: Duval and Nassau Counties Florida Panhandle: Okaloosa and Walton Counties

With this transaction, SMS joins OneOncology's existing Florida partners – Hematology Oncology Associates of the Palm Beaches, Hematology Oncology Associates of the Treasure Coast, and Mid-Florida Cancer Centers. This transaction builds on OneOncology's October 2024 acquisition of United Urology Group, demonstrating the company's commitment to supporting independent urologists and other specialists in addition to oncologists.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community physicians, for community physicians, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer and other diseases. Our goal is to enable community medical practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community medical practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 31 partner practices comprise approximately 1,800 providers who care for approximately 1 million patients across 565 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group supports a urology-specific continuum of care model for providers and patients alike. United Urology Group enables affiliate practices to focus on providing high quality, integrated, and cost-effective urologic care to their patients. More than 1,500 caring, compassionate employees are affiliated with the network, including 160+ physicians and 80+ advanced practice providers, serving 900,000+ patients a year with the goal of superior urologic care. The organization's member groups of urology practices today include Arizona Urology Specialists, located in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Eastern Delaware; Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver, Boulder, and Foothills areas; and Tennessee Urology, serving patients in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee.

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.