Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and subsidiary Florida City Gas commit $500,000 to Rockledge Department of Safety to enhance first responder training and strengthen regional safety

DOVER, Del., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) and its subsidiary Florida City Gas announced a $500,000 sponsorship commitment to support the Rockledge Department of Safety Regional Training Center, reinforcing their shared commitment to safety, emergency preparedness and ongoing community engagement across Florida's Space Coast.

Safety is central to Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Florida City Gas operations, from maintaining natural gas systems to supporting emergency response and community resilience. Florida City Gas has served communities across Florida since the 1940s, with safety embedded in its operations through ongoing investment in training, system integrity and emergency preparedness. That commitment is informed by regular engagement with the communities they serve and a focus on understanding local priorities related to safety and preparedness.

The sponsorship will be provided in five annual installments of $100,000 from 2026 through 2030.

"Safety is a core value that guides every decision we make," said William Haffecke, assistant vice president, Florida operations, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Supporting the Rockledge Department of Safety Regional Training Center aligns with our responsibility as an energy provider and reflects the importance we place on listening to our communities and investing in resources that matter to them, helping ensure first responders are prepared for critical incidents."

Led by public safety director and police chief Christopher Crawford, the Rockledge Department of Safety emphasizes realistic, scenario-based training that integrates police, fire and emergency medical services, including critical incident simulations, incident command instruction and regional collaboration.

The Regional Training Center includes facilities for basic and advanced training such as a three-story training tower, confined space rescue and natural gas leak simulators, vehicle fire and extrication areas, a self-contained breathing apparatus confidence maze, classrooms and a Class A burn building.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Florida City Gas look forward to partnering with the City of Rockledge and the Department of Safety to support the continued development of the Regional Training Center and advance a shared mission of safety and community protection. The companies view investments like this as part of a broader, long-term approach to being engaged, responsible partners in the communities they serve.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Florida City Gas provides natural gas service to more than 122,500 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Florida's Miami-Dade, Broward, Brevard, Palm Beach, Hendry, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. Acquired by Chesapeake Utilities in 2023, Florida City Gas owns and operates approximately 3,980 miles of distribution and 80 miles of transmission pipeline. For more information about Florida City Gas, visit: www.floridacitygas.com.

