Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces New Officer Appointments

Ms. Parmer is responsible for overseeing the Company's customer service teams, ensuring customers have their energy needs met. She is also responsible for all customer care functions throughout the Company with a focus on continuous improvement of the overall customer experience. Mr. Bennett will oversee the newly-created Operation Services team. In this role, Mr. Bennett and his team will initially focus on streamlining and standardizing processes and systems for the distribution business, while looking for additional continuous improvement opportunities across the Company.

"Kelley and Jason both have significant energy industry experience and track records of driving operational efficiencies and they will be valued members of our leadership team," said Jeff Sylvester, Senior Vice President, Pipeline Transmission and Regulated Gas and Electric Distribution for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "These two results-oriented leaders will greatly assist us in their new roles as we continue to grow and expand our operations and organizational structure and evolve to meet growing market demands, challenges and opportunities."

Ms. Parmer joined Chesapeake Utilities in 2015 as Director of Planning and Analysis and was responsible for overseeing the regulated utilities' customer care functions. Under her leadership, Ms. Parmer and the Customer Care teams implemented several key pieces of technology to drive operational efficiency and support growth, as well as build key skills necessary to support future endeavors. Additionally, she and her teams supported critical customer outreach during operational incidents and throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Parmer has served for two years as a Southern Gas Association (SGA) Contact Center Committee member and has been a Maryland/DC Utilities board member since 2019. Ms. Parmer earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Mr. Bennett joins Chesapeake Utilities from Black Hills Energy and brings extensive experience in financial, regulatory and business process improvement. Mr. Bennett played an important and successful leadership role in helping to integrate the $1B acquisition of Aquila and the $2B acquisition of SourceGas for Black Hills Energy. Over the past 12 years, his accomplishments include leading many improvement projects that helped to establish a focus on standardization. Mr. Bennett earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management Information Systems from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

