CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Net income and earnings per share ("EPS")* were $18.3 million and $0.82 , respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, and $64.4 million and $2.89 , respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS**, which exclude transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of Florida City Gas ("FCG"), were $19.3 million and $0.86 , respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 and $66.1 million and $2.96 , respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Adjusted gross margin** growth of $61.8 million during the first half of 2024 driven by contributions from FCG, natural gas organic growth and continued pipeline expansion projects, regulatory initiatives and additional customer consumption

Multiple pipeline projects received approval to proceed, supporting continued natural gas demand in Delaware and Florida and driving incremental margins for 2025 and beyond

Results continue to track in line with Management's expectations, and the Company continues to affirm 2024 EPS and capital guidance

DOVER, Del., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $18.3 million ($0.82 per share) compared to $16.1 million ($0.90 per share) in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding transaction and transition-related expenses associated with the fourth quarter 2023 acquisition of FCG, adjusted net income was $19.3 million, or $0.86 per share compared to $16.1 million ($0.90 per share) reported in the prior-year period. The net income and adjusted net income growth represented 13.3 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively.

For the second quarter of 2024, incremental contributions from FCG, additional margin from regulated infrastructure programs, and growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses and continued pipeline expansion projects to support distribution growth were offset by the financing impacts of the FCG acquisition, including increased interest expense related to debt issued and additional shares outstanding.

During the first half of 2024, net income was $64.4 million ($2.89 per share) compared to $52.5 million ($2.94 per share) in the prior-year period. Excluding the transaction and transition-related expenses, adjusted net income was $66.1 million ($2.96 per share) compared to $52.5 million ($2.94 per share) for the same period in 2023.

Earnings for the first half of 2024 were primarily impacted by the factors discussed for the second quarter as well as additional adjusted gross margin from increased customer consumption experienced earlier in the year.

"Our results this quarter demonstrate the opportunities in our high-growth service areas, the value of our unregulated businesses and our commitment to operational excellence," said Jeff Householder, chair, president and CEO. "We continue to remain on-track with the integration of FCG, experienced continued strong customer growth of approximately 4 percent across our Delmarva and Florida footprints and managed expenses prudently, driving 41 percent of adjusted gross margin to operating income on a year-to-date basis."

"This performance is in line with our expectations for 2024 and is driven by our ability to execute on our growth strategy: developing and investing record levels of capital, advancing our regulatory agenda and continuing our business transformation efforts," Householder continued. "Through the second quarter of this year, we invested $160 million in capital expenditures, received regulatory approval for three (3) new transportation projects, and are going live with a new enterprise-wide utility billing system in the third quarter. Our achievements thus far enable us to affirm our full-year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.33 to $5.45 per share and 2024 capital expenditures guidance of $300 to $360 million. The team's consistent focus on customer service and our growth strategy positions us for continued longer-term growth as well."

Earnings and Capital Investment Guidance

The Company continues to affirm its 2024 EPS guidance of $5.33 to $5.45 in adjusted earnings per share given the incremental margin opportunities present across the Company's businesses, investment opportunities within and surrounding FCG, regulatory initiatives and operating synergies.

The Company also affirms its previously announced 2024 capital expenditure guidance of $300 million to $360 million, as well as the capital expenditure guidance for the five-year period ended 2028 that will range from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. This investment forecast is projected to result in a 2025 EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.35, as well as a 2028 EPS guidance range of $7.75 to $8.00. This implies an EPS growth rate of approximately 8 percent from the 2025 EPS guidance range.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS and Adjusted EPS information are presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS by deducting costs and expenses associated with significant acquisitions that may affect the comparison of period-over-period results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions, and provide investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing a business unit and Company performance. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner.

The following tables reconcile Gross Margin, Net Income, and EPS, all as defined under GAAP, to our non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for each of the periods presented.

Adjusted Gross Margin





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 130,625

$ 41,419

$ (5,772)

$ 166,272 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(27,378)

(18,006)

5,744

(39,640) Depreciation & amortization

(14,657)

(3,223)

3

(17,877) Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

(12,255)

(7,893)

3

(20,145) Gross Margin (GAAP)

76,335

12,297

(22)

88,610 Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

12,255

7,893

(3)

20,145 Depreciation & amortization

14,657

3,223

(3)

17,877 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 103,247

$ 23,413

$ (28)

$ 126,632





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 101,141

$ 40,751

$ (6,299)

$ 135,593 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(23,886)

(18,116)

6,209

(35,793) Depreciation & amortization

(13,035)

(4,269)

1

(17,303) Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

(9,240)

(7,520)

(2)

(16,762) Gross Margin (GAAP)

54,980

10,846

(91)

65,735 Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

9,240

7,520

2

16,762 Depreciation & amortization

13,035

4,269

(1)

17,303 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 77,255

$ 22,635

$ (90)

$ 99,800





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 299,051

$ 124,522

$ (11,557)

$ 412,016 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(77,296)

(55,060)

11,499

(120,857) Depreciation & amortization

(27,194)

(7,704)

5

(34,893) Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

(24,991)

(16,315)

1

(41,305) Gross Margin (GAAP)

169,570

45,443

(52)

214,961 Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

24,991

16,315

(1)

41,305 Depreciation & amortization

27,194

7,704

(5)

34,893 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 221,755

$ 69,462

$ (58)

$ 291,159





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands)

Regulated

Energy

Unregulated

Energy

Other and

Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 243,411

$ 123,916

$ (13,605)

$ 353,722 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and

electric costs

(79,174)

(58,687)

13,479

(124,382) Depreciation & amortization

(25,987)

(8,503)

4

(34,486) Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

(18,527)

(15,996)

3

(34,520) Gross Margin (GAAP)

119,723

40,730

(119)

160,334 Operations & maintenance

expenses (1)

18,527

15,996

(3)

34,520 Depreciation & amortization

25,987

8,503

(4)

34,486 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-

GAAP)

$ 164,237

$ 65,229

$ (126)

$ 229,340

(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS





Three Months Ended



June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023 Net Income (GAAP)

$ 18,271

$ 16,133 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

1,006

— Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 19,277

$ 16,133









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)

22,335

17,852









Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.82

$ 0.90 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

0.04

— Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.86

$ 0.90





Six Months Ended



June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023 Net Income (GAAP)

$ 64,439

$ 52,477 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

1,683

— Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 66,122

$ 52,477









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)

22,320

17,842









Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 2.89

$ 2.94 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

0.07

— Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 2.96

$ 2.94

(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transaction costs, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees. (2) Weighted average shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflect the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 126,632

$ 99,800

$ 26,832

26.9 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 26,703

23,628

3,075

13.0 % FCG transaction and transition-related expenses 1,374

—

1,374

NMF Other operating expenses 57,765

47,826

9,939

20.8 % Operating income $ 40,790

$ 28,346

$ 12,444

43.9 %

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was $40.8 million, an increase of $12.4 million or 43.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding transaction and transition-related expenses associated with the acquisition and integration of FCG, operating income increased $13.8 million or 48.7 percent compared to the prior-year period. An increase in adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was driven by contributions from the acquisition of FCG, incremental margin from regulatory initiatives, natural gas organic growth and continued pipeline expansion projects and improvements from the Company's unregulated businesses. Higher operating expenses were driven largely by the operating expenses of FCG, increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses, and higher insurance and vehicle expenses compared to the prior-year period. Increases in depreciation, amortization and property taxes attributable to growth projects and FCG were partially offset by a $2.3 million reserve surplus amortization mechanism ("RSAM") adjustment from FCG and lower depreciation from our electric operations due to revised rates from an approved electric depreciation study.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 103,247

$ 77,255

$ 25,992

33.6 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 22,863

18,854

4,009

21.3 % FCG transaction and transition-related expenses 1,374

—

1,374

NMF Other operating expenses 38,505

29,110

9,395

32.3 % Operating income $ 40,505

$ 29,291

$ 11,214

38.3 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Contribution from FCG $ 23,367 Margin from regulated infrastructure programs 1,340 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) 1,253 Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services 563 Other variances (531) Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 25,992

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

FCG operating expenses $ 8,597 Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses 679 Other variances 119 Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 9,395

Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended

June 30,







(in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 23,413

$ 22,635

$ 778

3.4 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 3,843

4,777

(934)

(19.6) % Other operating expenses 19,332

18,851

481

2.6 % Operating income (loss) $ 238

$ (993)

$ 1,231

NMF

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Contributions from acquisition

$ 160 Increased propane customer consumption

117 CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased level of virtual pipeline services

587 Aspire Energy



Increased margins - rate changes and gathering fees

251 Other variances

(337) Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 778

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Increased insurance related costs

$ 283 Increased vehicle expenses

246 Other variances

(48) Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses

$ 481

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results



Six Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 291,159

$ 229,340

$ 61,819

27.0 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 52,813

47,118

5,695

12.1 % FCG transaction and transition-related expenses 2,295

—

2,295

NMF Other operating expenses 115,676

98,961

16,715

16.9 % Operating income $ 120,375

$ 83,261

$ 37,114

44.6 %

Operating income for the first half of 2024 was $120.4 million, an increase of $37.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding transaction and transition-related expenses associated with the acquisition and integration of FCG, operating income increased $39.4 million or 47.3 percent compared to the prior-year period. An increase in adjusted gross margin in the first half of 2024 was driven by contributions from the acquisition of FCG, natural gas organic growth and continued pipeline expansion projects, incremental margin from regulatory initiatives, higher customer consumption and contributions from the Company's unregulated businesses. Higher operating expenses largely associated with FCG were partially offset by lower payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses compared to the prior-year period. Increases in depreciation, amortization and property taxes attributable to growth projects and FCG were partially offset by a $5.7 million RSAM adjustment from FCG and lower depreciation from our electric operations due to revised rates from an approved electric depreciation study.

Regulated Energy Segment



Six Months Ended









June 30,







(in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 221,755

$ 164,237

$ 57,518

35.0 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 43,818

37,524

6,294

16.8 % FCG transaction and transition-related expenses 2,295

—

2,295

NMF Other operating expenses 77,028

59,797

17,231

28.8 % Operating income $ 98,614

$ 66,916

$ 31,698

47.4 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Contribution from FCG $ 48,326 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) 3,169 Margin from regulated infrastructure programs 2,618 Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services 2,154 Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1) 1,630 Other variances (379) Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 57,518

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

FCG operating expenses $ 17,887 Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses (1,109) Other variances 453 Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses $ 17,231

Unregulated Energy Segment



Six Months Ended June 30,







(in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

Percent

Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 69,462

$ 65,229

$ 4,233

6.5 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 8,998

9,598

(600)

(6.3) % Other operating expenses 38,797

39,379

(582)

(1.5) % Operating income $ 21,667

$ 16,252

$ 5,415

33.3 %

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Increased propane customer consumption

$ 1,505 Contributions from acquisition

598 Increased propane margins and service fees

463 CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased level of virtual pipeline services

487 Aspire Energy



Increased margins - rate changes and gathering fees

1,189 Other variances

(9) Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**

$ 4,233

The major components of the decrease in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Decreased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

$ (1,083) Increased insurance related costs

655 Increased vehicle expenses

386 Other variances

(540) Period-over-period decrease in other operating expenses

$ (582)

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2024 for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com . For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information:

Toll-free: 800.445-7795

International: 203.518.9856

Conference ID: CPKQ224

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the previously noted website following the conclusion of the call.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Corporate Secretary

302.734.6022

Michael D. Galtman

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

302.217.7036

Lucia M. Dempsey

Head of Investor Relations

347.804.9067

Financial Summary (in thousands, except per-share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Adjusted Gross Margin













Regulated Energy segment $ 103,247

$ 77,255

$ 221,755

$ 164,237 Unregulated Energy segment 23,413

22,635

69,462

65,229 Other businesses and eliminations (28)

(90)

(58)

(126) Total Adjusted Gross Margin** $ 126,632

$ 99,800

$ 291,159

$ 229,340















Operating Income (Loss)













Regulated Energy segment $ 40,505

$ 29,291

$ 98,614

$ 66,916 Unregulated Energy segment 238

(993)

21,667

16,252 Other businesses and eliminations 47

48

94

93 Total Operating Income 40,790

28,346

120,375

83,261 Other income, net 1,110

831

1,305

1,107 Interest charges 16,813

6,964

33,839

14,196 Income Before Income Taxes 25,087

22,213

87,841

70,172 Income taxes 6,816

6,080

23,402

17,695 Net Income $ 18,271

$ 16,133

$ 64,439

$ 52,477















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: (1)













Basic 22,284

17,794

22,267

17,777 Diluted 22,335

17,852

22,320

17,842















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock













Basic $ 0.82

$ 0.91

$ 2.89

$ 2.95 Diluted $ 0.82

$ 0.90

$ 2.89

$ 2.94















Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share













Net Income (GAAP) $ 18,271

$ 16,133

$ 64,439

$ 52,477 FCG transaction and transition-related-expenses, net (2) 1,006

—

1,683

— Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)** $ 19,277

$ 16,133

$ 66,122

$ 52,477















Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.82

$ 0.90

$ 2.89

$ 2.94 FCG transaction and transition-related-expenses, net (2) 0.04

—

0.07

— Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)** $ 0.86

$ 0.90

$ 2.96

$ 2.94

(1) Weighted average shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 reflect the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG. (2) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transaction costs, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees.

Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances between the second quarter of 2023 and 2024 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Second Quarter of 2023 Adjusted Results

$ 22,213

$ 16,133

$ 0.90













Increased Adjusted Gross Margins:











Contributions from acquisitions

23,527

17,135

0.77 Margin from regulated infrastructure programs*

1,340

976

0.04 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

1,253

912

0.04 Increased level of virtual pipeline services

587

428

0.02 Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services*

563

410

0.02 Improved Aspire Energy performance - rate changes and gathering fees

251

183

—



27,521

20,044

0.89













Increased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and

Electric Costs):











FCG operating expenses

(9,720)

(7,079)

(0.32) Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(772)

(562)

(0.02) Insurance related costs

(559)

(407)

(0.02) Vehicle expenses

(250)

(182)

(0.01) Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs (includes FCG)

(1,951)

(1,421)

(0.06)



(13,252)

(9,651)

(0.43)













Interest charges

(9,849)

(7,173)

(0.32) Increase in shares outstanding due to 2023 and 2024 equity offerings***

—

—

(0.18) Net other changes

(172)

(76)

—



(10,021)

(7,249)

(0.50) Second Quarter of 2024 Adjusted Results**

$ 26,461

$ 19,277

$ 0.86

* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information. ** Transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See reconciliations above for a detailed comparison to the related GAAP measures. *** Reflects the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG.

Key variances between the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share Six months ended June 30, 2023 Adjusted Results

$ 70,172

$ 52,477

$ 2.94













Non-recurring Items:











Absence of benefit associated with a reduction in the PA state tax rate

—

(1,284)

(0.06)



—

(1,284)

(0.06)













Increased Adjusted Gross Margins:











Contributions from acquisitions

48,924

35,891

1.61 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

3,169

2,325

0.10 Margin from regulated infrastructure programs*

2,618

1,921

0.09 Natural gas transmission service expansions, including interim services*

2,154

1,580

0.07 Changes in customer consumption

1,842

1,352

0.06 Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding*

1,630

1,196

0.05 Improved Aspire Energy performance - rate changes and gathering fees

1,189

872

0.04 Increased level of virtual pipeline services

487

358

0.02 Increased propane margins and fees

463

340

0.01



62,476

45,835

2.05













(Increased) Decreased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas,

Propane, and Electric Costs):











FCG operating expenses

(20,133)

(14,770)

(0.66) Insurance related costs

(1,084)

(795)

(0.04) Vehicle expenses

(403)

(295)

(0.01) Payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

2,192

1,608

0.07 Depreciation, amortization and property tax costs (includes FCG)

(3,449)

(2,530)

(0.11)



(22,877)

(16,782)

(0.75)













Interest charges

(19,643)

(14,410)

(0.65) Increase in shares outstanding due to 2023 and 2024 equity offerings***

—

—

(0.59) Net other changes

8

286

0.02



(19,635)

(14,124)

(1.22) Six months ended June 30, 2024 Adjusted Results**

$ 90,136

$ 66,122

$ 2.96

* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information. ** Transaction and transition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See reconciliations above for a detailed comparison to the related GAAP measures. *** Reflects the impact of 4.4 million common shares issued in November 2023 in connection with the acquisition of FCG.

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company continuously pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, further grow its businesses and earnings, and increase shareholder value. The following table includes all major projects and initiatives that are currently underway or recently completed. The Company's practice is to add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations or details are substantially final and/or the associated earnings can be estimated. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table at the beginning of the next calendar year.

The related descriptions of projects and initiatives that accompany the table include only new items and/or items where there have been significant developments, as compared to the Company's prior quarterly filings. A comprehensive discussion of all projects and initiatives reflected in the table below can be found in the Company's second quarter 2024 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.



Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months

Ended

Six Months Ended

Year Ended

Estimate for

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

Fiscal (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

2024

2025 Pipeline Expansions:

























Southern Expansion $ 586

$ 455

$ 1,172

$ 486

$ 586

$ 2,344

$ 2,344 Beachside Pipeline Expansion 603

603

1,206

603

1,810

2,451

2,414 North Ocean City Connector —

—

—

—

—

—

494 St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion 146

—

292

—

264

584

2,752 Wildlight 205

67

404

93

471

1,423

2,038 Lake Wales 114

38

228

38

265

454

454 Newberry 72

—

72

—

—

1,364

2,585 Boynton Beach —

—

—

—

—

—

3,342 New Smyrna Beach —

—

—

—

—

—

1,710 Central Florida Reinforcement —

—

—

—

—

476

1,182 Warwick —

—

—

—

—

258

1,858 Renewable Natural Gas Supply

Projects —

—

—

—

—

—

5,460 Total Pipeline Expansions 1,726

1,163

3,374

1,220

3,396

9,354

26,633



























CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation

and Infrastructure 3,505

2,905

6,940

6,426

11,181

13,500

14,500



























Regulatory Initiatives:

























Florida GUARD program 865

—

1,454

—

353

3,231

5,602 FCG SAFE Program 689

—

1,101

—

—

2,683

5,293 Capital Cost Surcharge Programs 777

703

1,608

1,423

2,829

3,979

4,374 Florida Rate Case Proceeding (1) 4,005

3,873

9,600

7,970

15,835

17,153

17,153 Maryland Rate Case (2) —

—

—

—

—

TBD

TBD Electric Storm Protection Plan 677

436

1,307

642

1,326

2,433

3,951 Total Regulatory Initiatives 7,013

5,012

15,070

10,035

20,343

29,479

36,373



























Total $ 12,244

$ 9,080

$ 25,384

$ 17,681

$ 34,920

$ 52,333

$ 77,506

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin during 2023 comprised of both interim rates and permanent base rates which became effective in March 2023. (2) Rate case application and depreciation study filed with the Maryland PSC in January 2024. See additional information provided below.

Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Pipeline Expansions

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion

In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Public Service Commission ("PSC") for the State of Florida for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline constructed a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension supports new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion also improves reliability and provides operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth. The project went into service in July 2023.

In February 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of an amendment to its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 10,000 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. Peninsula Pipeline will construct pipeline expansions that will allow FPU to serve the future communities that are expected in that area. The Florida PSC approved the project in May 2024, and it is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Newberry Expansion

In April 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 8,000 Dts/day of firm service in the Newberry, Florida area. The petition was approved by the Florida PSC in the third quarter of 2023. Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension, which will be used by FPU to support the development of a natural gas distribution system to provide gas service to the City of Newberry. A filing to address the acquisition and conversion of existing Company owned propane community gas systems in Newberry was made in November 2023. The Florida PSC approved it in April 2024. The Company began the conversions of the community gas systems in the second quarter of 2024.

East Coast Reinforcement Projects

In December 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreements with FPU for projects that will support additional supply to communities on the East Coast of Florida. The projects are driven by the need for increased supply to coastal portions of the state that are experiencing significant population growth. Peninsula Pipeline will construct several pipeline extensions which will support FPU's distribution system in the areas of Boynton Beach and New Smyrna Beach with an additional 15,000 Dts/day and 3,400 Dts/day, respectively. The Florida PSC approved the projects in March 2024. Construction is projected to be complete in the first and second quarters of 2025 for Boynton Beach and New Smyrna Beach, respectively.

Central Florida Reinforcement Projects

In February 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreements with FPU for projects that will support additional supply to communities located in Central Florida. The projects are driven by the need for increased supply to communities in central Florida that are experiencing significant population growth. Peninsula Pipeline will construct several pipeline extensions which will support FPU's distribution system around the Plant City and Lake Mattie areas of Florida with an additional 5,000 Dts/day and 8,700 Dts/day, respectively. The Florida PSC approved the projects in May 2024. Completion of the projects is projected for the fourth quarter of 2024 for Plant City and the fourth quarter of 2025 for Lake Mattie.

Warwick

In July 2024, the Company announced plans to extend Eastern Shore's transmission deliverability by constructing an additional 4.4 miles of six inch steel pipeline. The project will reinforce the supply and growth for our Delaware division distribution system and expand further into Maryland for anticipated future growth. The project is estimated to be in service during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Pioneer Supply Header Pipeline Project

In March 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for its approval of Firm Transportation Service Agreements with both FCG and FPU for a project that will support greater supply growth of natural gas service in southeast Florida. The project consists of the transfer of a pipeline asset from FCG to Peninsula Pipeline. Peninsula Pipeline will proceed to provide transportation service to both FCG and FPU using the pipeline asset, which supports continued customer growth and system reinforcement of these distribution systems. The Florida PSC approved the petition in July 2024.

Renewable Natural Gas Supply Projects

In February 2024, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of Transportation Service Agreements with FCG for projects that will support the transportation of additional renewable energy supply to FCG. The projects, located in Florida's Brevard, Indian River and Miami-Dade counties, will bring renewable natural gas produced from local landfills into FCG's natural gas distribution system. Peninsula Pipeline will construct several pipeline extensions which will support FCG's distribution system in Brevard County, Indian-River County, and Miami-Dade County. Benefits of these projects include increased gas supply to serve expected FCG growth, strengthened system reliability and additional system flexibility. The Florida PSC approved the petition at it's July 2024 meeting with the projects estimated to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Regulatory Initiatives

Maryland Natural Gas Rate Case

In January 2024, the Company's natural gas distribution businesses in Maryland, CUC-Maryland Division, Sandpiper Energy, Inc., and Elkton Gas Company (collectively, "Maryland natural gas distribution businesses") filed a joint application for a natural gas rate case with the Maryland PSC. In connection with the application, we are seeking approval of the following: (i) permanent rate relief of approximately $6.9 million; (ii) authorization to make certain changes to tariffs to include a unified rate structure and to consolidate the Maryland natural gas distribution businesses which we anticipate will be called Chesapeake Utilities of Maryland, Inc.; and (iii) authorization to establish a rider for recovery of the costs associated with our new technology systems. The outcome of the application is subject to review and approval by the Maryland PSC. Rate changes are suspended until December 2024.

Maryland Natural Gas Depreciation Study

In January 2024, the Company's Maryland natural gas distribution businesses filed a joint petition for approval of its proposed unified depreciation rates with the Maryland PSC. A settlement agreement between the Company, PSC staff and the Office of People's Counsel was reached and the final order approving the settlement agreement went into effect in July 2024 which will include an annual benefit of $1.2 million.

FCG SAFE Program

In April 2024, FCG filed a petition with the Florida PSC to more closely align the SAFE Program with FPU's GUARD program. Specifically, the requested modifications will enable FCG to accelerate remediation related to problematic pipe and facilities consisting of obsolete and exposed pipe. If approved, these efforts will serve to improve the safety and reliability of service to FCG's customers. These modifications, if approved, will result in an estimated additional $50 million in capital expenditures associated with the SAFE Program which would increase the total projected capital expenditures to $255 million over a 10-year period. The Commission decision is expected in September 2024.

Delaware Natural Gas Rate Case

In May 2024, the Company's Delaware natural gas division provided notice to the Delaware PSC of its intent to file a petition seeking a general rate base increase based on a test period ending in December 2024. The filing is expected to be submitted to the Delaware PSC in August 2024 and the outcome of the application will be subject to review and approval by the Delaware PSC.

FPU Electric Rate Case

In June 2024, the Company provided notice to the Florida PSC of its intent to file a petition seeking a general rate base increase based on a 2025 projected test year. The filing is expected to be submitted to the Florida PSC in August 2024 and the outcome of the application will be subject to review and approval by the Florida PSC.

Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin

Weather and Consumption

Weather was not a significant factor to adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, higher consumption which includes the effects of colder weather conditions compared to the prior-year period resulted in a $1.8 million increase in adjusted gross margin. While temperatures through June 30, 2024 were colder than the prior-year period, they were approximately 12.5 percent and 12.8 percent warmer, respectively, compared to normal temperatures in our Delmarva and Ohio service territories.

The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,





2024

2023

Variance

2024

2023

Variance Delmarva





















Actual HDD 319

276

43

2,281

2,050

231 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 387

408

(21)

2,608

2,693

(85) Variance from Normal (68)

(132)





(327)

(643)



























Florida





















Actual HDD 41

26

15

511

370

141 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 41

44

(3)

511

549

(38) Variance from Normal —

(18)





—

(179)



























Ohio





















Actual HDD 478

678

(200)

3,137

3,062

75 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 631

631

—

3,596

3,596

— Variance from Normal (153)

47





(459)

(534)



























Florida





















Actual CDD 1,115

937

178

1,296

1,260

36 10-Year Average CDD ("Normal") 978

952

26

1,195

1,144

51 Variance from Normal 137

(15)





101

116





Natural Gas Distribution Growth

The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula increased by approximately 3.7 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 while our legacy Florida Natural Gas distribution business increased by approximately 3.7 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, during the same periods.

The details of the adjusted gross margin increase are provided in the following table:



Adjusted Gross Margin**

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 (in thousands) Delmarva

Peninsula

Florida

Delmarva

Peninsula

Florida Customer growth:













Residential $ 352

$ 647

$ 842

$ 1,527 Commercial and industrial 124

130

280

520 Total customer growth (1) $ 476

$ 777

$ 1,122

$ 2,047

(1) Customer growth amounts for the legacy Florida operations include the effects of revised rates associated with the Company's natural gas base rate proceeding, but exclude the effects of FCG.

Capital Investment Growth and Capital Structure Updates

The Company's capital expenditures were $159.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2024 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:



2024 (in thousands) Low

High Regulated Energy:





Natural gas distribution $ 150,000

$ 170,000 Natural gas transmission 90,000

120,000 Electric distribution 25,000

28,000 Total Regulated Energy 265,000

318,000 Unregulated Energy:





Propane distribution 13,000

15,000 Energy transmission 5,000

6,000 Other unregulated energy 13,000

15,000 Total Unregulated Energy 31,000

36,000 Other:





Corporate and other businesses 4,000

6,000 Total 2024 Forecasted Capital Expenditures $ 300,000

$ 360,000

The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital.

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was approximately 48 percent as of June 30, 2024.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)















Operating Revenues















Regulated Energy

$ 130,625

$ 101,141

$ 299,051

$ 243,411 Unregulated Energy

41,419

40,751

124,522

123,916 Other businesses and eliminations

(5,772)

(6,299)

(11,557)

(13,605) Total Operating Revenues

166,272

135,593

412,016

353,722 Operating Expenses















Natural gas and electricity costs

27,378

23,886

77,296

79,174 Propane and natural gas costs

12,262

11,907

43,561

45,208 Operations

52,339

42,163

103,899

86,930 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses

1,374

—

2,295

— Maintenance

5,561

5,258

11,464

10,362 Depreciation and amortization

17,877

17,303

34,893

34,486 Other taxes

8,691

6,730

18,233

14,301 Total operating expenses

125,482

107,247

291,641

270,461 Operating Income

40,790

28,346

120,375

83,261 Other income, net

1,110

831

1,305

1,107 Interest charges

16,813

6,964

33,839

14,196 Income Before Income Taxes

25,087

22,213

87,841

70,172 Income taxes

6,816

6,080

23,402

17,695 Net Income

$ 18,271

$ 16,133

$ 64,439

$ 52,477

















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:















Basic

22,284

17,794

22,267

17,777 Diluted

22,335

17,852

22,320

17,842

















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Basic

$ 0.82

$ 0.91

$ 2.89

$ 2.95 Diluted

$ 0.82

$ 0.90

$ 2.89

$ 2.94

















Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 18,271

$ 16,133

$ 64,439

$ 52,477 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

1,006

—

1,683

— Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)**

$ 19,277

$ 16,133

$ 66,122

$ 52,477

















Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.82

$ 0.90

$ 2.89

$ 2.94 FCG transaction and transition-related expenses, net (1)

0.04

—

0.07

— Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)**

$ 0.86

$ 0.90

$ 2.96

$ 2.94

(1) Transaction and transition-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the acquisition and integration of FCG including, but not limited to, transaction costs, transition services, consulting, system integration, rebranding and legal fees.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Assets

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)







Property, Plant and Equipment







Regulated Energy

$ 2,515,712

$ 2,418,494 Unregulated Energy

420,074

410,807 Other businesses and eliminations

32,645

30,310 Total property, plant and equipment

2,968,431

2,859,611 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(546,598)

(516,429) Plus: Construction work in progress

157,347

113,192 Net property, plant and equipment

2,579,180

2,456,374 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

6,430

4,904 Trade and other receivables

56,362

74,485 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(2,195)

(2,699) Trade and other receivables, net

54,167

71,786 Accrued revenue

20,177

32,597 Propane inventory, at average cost

6,511

9,313 Other inventory, at average cost

19,715

19,912 Regulatory assets

19,646

19,506 Storage gas prepayments

2,801

4,695 Income taxes receivable

9,865

3,829 Prepaid expenses

12,549

15,407 Derivative assets, at fair value

1,180

1,027 Other current assets

3,236

2,723 Total current assets

156,277

185,699 Deferred Charges and Other Assets







Goodwill

507,856

508,174 Other intangible assets, net

15,910

16,865 Investments, at fair value

13,620

12,282 Derivative assets, at fair value

192

40 Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,201

12,426 Regulatory assets

83,594

96,396 Receivables and other deferred charges

12,923

16,448 Total deferred charges and other assets

645,296

662,631 Total Assets

$ 3,380,753

$ 3,304,704

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Capitalization and Liabilities

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 (in thousands, except per share data)







Capitalization







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000 shares), no

shares issued and outstanding

$ —

$ — Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000 shares)

10,854

10,823 Additional paid-in capital

755,751

749,356 Retained earnings

525,525

488,663 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,576)

(2,738) Deferred compensation obligation

9,703

9,050 Treasury stock

(9,703)

(9,050) Total stockholders' equity

1,290,554

1,246,104 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

1,174,762

1,187,075 Total capitalization

2,465,316

2,433,179 Current Liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

18,592

18,505 Short-term borrowing

207,091

179,853 Accounts payable

69,041

77,481 Customer deposits and refunds

44,775

46,427 Accrued interest

3,652

7,020 Dividends payable

14,272

13,119 Accrued compensation

12,519

16,544 Regulatory liabilities

19,677

13,719 Income taxes payable

—

— Derivative liabilities, at fair value

27

354 Other accrued liabilities

20,547

13,362 Total current liabilities

410,193

386,384 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities







Deferred income taxes

283,322

259,082 Regulatory liabilities

192,710

195,279 Environmental liabilities

2,402

2,607 Other pension and benefit costs

16,102

15,330 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

12

927 Operating lease - liabilities

9,341

10,550 Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities

1,355

1,366 Total deferred credits and other liabilities

505,244

485,141 Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)







Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 3,380,753

$ 3,304,704

(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution

Florida City

Gas

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)

























Residential $ 15,930

$ 11,275

$ 12,918

$ 11,225

$ 16,878

$ 12,188

$ 11,023 Commercial and Industrial 10,323

26,721

16,968

12,134

11,093

28,740

12,253 Other (1) (2,962)

1,921

2,608

(813)

(3,858)

(162)

(242) Total Operating Revenues $ 23,291

$ 39,917

$ 32,494

$ 22,546

$ 24,113

$ 40,766

$ 23,034



























Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and

MWHs for electric)

























Residential 823,378

525,878

427,062

71,226

765,193

472,147

66,835 Commercial and Industrial 2,248,283

10,132,993

2,784,296

95,646

2,220,105

10,054,518

74,086 Other 58,603

572,126

1,470,769

—

63,787

—

— Total 3,130,264

11,230,997

4,682,127

166,872

3,049,085

10,526,665

140,921



























Average Customers

























Residential 100,964

91,439

113,673

25,762

97,333

88,188

25,755 Commercial and Industrial 8,367

8,486

8,551

7,359

8,249

8,405

7,378 Other 25

—

110

—

22

6

— Total 109,356

99,925

122,334

33,121

105,604

96,599

33,133































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution

Florida City

Gas

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)

























Residential $ 51,726

$ 26,618

$ 27,949

$ 22,651

$ 58,898

$ 28,684

$ 22,380 Commercial and Industrial 27,890

57,774

36,402

22,917

32,518

54,479

23,994 Other (1) (4,637)

3,481

4,020

(3,058)

(6,911)

3,961

(603) Total Operating Revenues $ 74,979

$ 87,873

$ 68,371

$ 42,510

$ 84,505

$ 87,124

$ 45,771



























Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and

MWHs for electric)

























Residential 3,261,532

1,366,919

1,026,399

143,247

3,056,513

1,225,903

135,352 Commercial and Industrial 5,675,456

20,248,545

5,768,923

183,473

5,607,936

20,362,474

142,789 Other 147,701

1,303,132

3,069,512

—

151,323

627,934

— Total 9,084,689

22,918,596

9,864,834

326,720

8,815,772

22,216,311

278,141



























Average Customers

























Residential 100,749

90,955

113,350

25,733

96,922

87,757

25,686 Commercial and Industrial 8,382

8,480

8,535

7,365

8,260

8,407

7,369 Other 25

—

105

—

23

6

— Total 109,156

99,435

121,990

33,098

105,205

96,170

33,055





























(1) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes.

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation