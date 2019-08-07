Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

DOVER, Del., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.405 per share dividend will be paid on October 7, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.

Chesapeake has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 58 years. During those 58 years, Chesapeake has either maintained or increased its annualized dividend.

Chesapeake Utilities is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities and its family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through its Investor Relations (IR) App.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

302.734.6799

