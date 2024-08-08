Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Aug 08, 2024, 10:58 ET

DOVER, Del., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.64 per share dividend will be paid on October 7, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024.

Chesapeake has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 63 years and has increased its annualized dividend every year since 2004.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:
Lucia Dempsey
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
347-804-9067

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Also from this source

Chesapeake Utilities to Host its Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on August 9, 2024

Chesapeake Utilities to Host its Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on August 9, 2024

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial ...
Chesapeake Utilities Receives Approval for New Infrastructure to Support Three Renewable Natural Gas Projects in Florida

Chesapeake Utilities Receives Approval for New Infrastructure to Support Three Renewable Natural Gas Projects in Florida

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced that its subsidiary, Peninsula Pipeline Company (PPC), received approval from the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics