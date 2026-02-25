Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

DOVER, Del., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.685 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.685 per share dividend will be paid on April 6, 2026, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2026.

With this dividend, Chesapeake Utilities will have paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 65 years and since 2004, has increased its annualized dividend every year.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPK). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

