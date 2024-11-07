Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

DOVER, Del., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.64 per share dividend will be paid on January 6, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024.

With this dividend, Chesapeake will have paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 64 years and has increased its annualized dividend every year since 2004.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPK). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

