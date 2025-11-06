Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Nov 06, 2025, 10:45 ET

DOVER, Del., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.685 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.685 per share dividend will be paid on January 5, 2026 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

With this dividend, Chesapeake Utilities will have paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 65 years and since 2004, has increased its annualized dividend every year.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPK). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

For more information, contact:
Lucia Dempsey
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
347-804-9067

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Chesapeake Utilities to Host its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on November 7, 2025

Chesapeake Utilities to Host its Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on November 7, 2025

DOVER, Del., Oct. 21, 2025 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to...
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Businesses Honored Among Delaware's Best

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Businesses Honored Among Delaware's Best

For the sixth consecutive year, two Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) businesses have been recognized as Stars of Delaware, voted on by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Electrical Utilities

Gas

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics