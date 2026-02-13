Chesapeake Utilities to Provide Natural Gas Service for New Sussex Technical High School Campus

Energy infrastructure to support Delaware's largest school construction project.

DOVER, Del., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) and The Sussex County Vocational Technical School District (SCVTSD) announced plans to provide natural gas service to the new Sussex Technical High School campus currently under construction in Sussex County, Delaware.

Rising in Sussex County, Delaware, the new Sussex Technical High School campus, the largest school construction project in state history, is being supported by natural gas service from Chesapeake Utilities.

The new campus represents the largest school construction initiative in Delaware history, with an estimated cost of approximately $249 million. Construction is underway on a new 400,000+‑square‑foot, three‑story academic facility adjacent to the existing campus. The new building will increase student capacity from approximately 1,375 to 1,800 high school students and 3500+ Adult Education students, with room for future expansion. Since breaking ground in October 2024, the project has progressed toward a planned opening in September 2027.

To support the expanded campus, Chesapeake Utilities is constructing a nearly four‑mile natural gas main extension to deliver energy service to the school. The infrastructure will supply natural gas for key building systems, supporting the operational needs of the new facility and providing long‑term reliability.

The Sussex County Vocational Technical School District Board of Education voted to transition the campus to natural gas as part of its redevelopment effort, reflecting a focus on performance, modernization and reliability while reducing reliance on fuel oil and propane.

"Our new campus is designed to support students, educators and the broader community well into the future," said Kevin E. Carson, Ed.D., superintendent of the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District. "Reliable energy service is a critical part of delivering on our mission and vision."

"Large educational campuses require energy solutions that are proven and resilient," said Jeff Sylvester, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "We're proud to assist Sussex Tech with a project supporting education and long‑term community growth by expanding safe and reliable natural gas service in Delaware."

Together, Chesapeake Utilities and Sussex Technical High School view this project as an investment in the region's future through modern infrastructure and dependable energy solutions.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

About Sussex County Vocational Technical School District

Located in Sussex County, Delaware, Sussex County Vocational Technical School District provides high‑quality career and technical education to approximately 1,375 high school students and more than 3,500 adult learners through rigorous academics, hands‑on instruction, apprenticeships and strong industry and community partnerships. Learn more at www.sussexvt.org.

