Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Appoints Shane Breakie to Vice President

DOVER, Del., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK), announced today that Shane E. Breakie has been promoted from Assistant Vice President to Vice President of Chesapeake Utilities. Mr. Breakie is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day activities of the Company's Delmarva Natural Gas (DNG) and Sandpiper Energy gas distribution systems on the Delmarva Peninsula.

"Shane has considerable energy experience and strategic marketing expertise that will continue to serve him well in this leadership role and in further positioning our gas distribution business on Delmarva for growth," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "His commitment to customer and community service truly exemplifies our core values as a Company."

Mr. Breakie has 26 years of experience with the Company. He is actively involved in the community, holding leadership roles including President of Chesapeake's Emergency Energy Recipient Program/Sharing Program, Chairman of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, Board Member of the Energy Solutions Center and Past Treasurer of Connecting Generations. He also is a member of the Kent Economic Partnership Board and the Greater Salisbury Committee.

Mr. Breakie earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Finance from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Wilmington University.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities, the corporation's Delmarva natural gas distribution operation, serves approximately 78,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Delaware and Maryland. Chesapeake's Delaware division serves southern New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties. Chesapeake's Maryland division operates on Maryland's Eastern Shore in Wicomico, Dorchester, Caroline, and Cecil Counties. Its subsidiary Sandpiper Energy operates a natural gas and propane distribution system in Worcester County, Maryland. Chesapeake Utilities, headquartered in Dover, Delaware, operates the only public natural gas fueling station on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Justin Mulcahy

Public Relations Manager

302.217.7050

jmulcahy@chpk.com

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Related Links

http://www.chpk.com

