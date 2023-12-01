Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Completes Acquisition of Florida City Gas

News provided by

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

01 Dec, 2023, 06:30 ET

Transformative transaction more than doubles operations in high-growth Florida; expands regulated utility business mix and aligns with long-term earnings and dividend growth targets.

DOVER, Del., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced the completion of the acquisition of Florida City Gas (FCG), which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. This transaction represents an expansion of Chesapeake Utilities' footprint in the dynamic and high-growth market of Florida, encompassing five of the top 10 most populous counties. By more than doubling Chesapeake Utilities' customer base and natural gas infrastructure in the state, the Company is positioned for substantial future growth.

"We are pleased to formally welcome Florida City Gas and excited about the opportunities we can pursue given our combined capabilities," said Jeff Householder, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "The integration of our businesses creates a compelling foundation: one focused on driving sustainable earnings growth consistent with our long-term track record. Together, we'll strengthen our Florida presence, leveraging our core competencies and building upon our strong community and regulatory relationships, while continuing to meet the growing demand for natural gas." 

As previously announced, Chesapeake Utilities' capital expenditure guidance is projected to be $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion for the five-year period ending 2028, an increase of 65% over its previous plan. Approximately 60% of the Company's upcoming five-year capital investment plan will be allocated to Florida, including investments related to pipeline replacement programs, expansions to support customer growth and increased transmission capabilities to reach new developments and support increased demand.

With this transaction, Chesapeake Utilities' regulated operations are projected to represent approximately 87% of its business mix. 

"We are excited about the long-term value creation anticipated from the FCG acquisition. Leveraging Chesapeake Utilities' proven track record and disciplined approach, we aim to replicate the success of past acquisitions, like Florida Public Utilities," said Beth Cooper, executive vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and assistant corporate secretary. "We've successfully implemented the permanent financing plan for this transaction, maintaining a strong balance sheet. Well positioned for 2025 goals, we'll drive earnings growth through strategic investments, regulatory initiatives and a continued focus on efficiencies."  

The Company will provide more detail on its acquisition integration plan as part of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings communications in February 2024.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Contacts:

Investors
Beth W. Cooper, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Corporate Secretary
302.734.6022

Michael Galtman, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
302.217.7036

Media
Hugh Burns/Delia Cannan/Pamela Greene
Reevemark
212.433.4600
CPK-Team@reevemark.com

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Also from this source

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference December 6, 2023

The Company announced today that members of Management of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will present and host one-on-one meetings with ...

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,859,649 shares of its common stock...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.