Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Honored as Employer Champion of the Year by Delaware Department of Labor

DOVER, Del., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) has been recognized as Employer Champion of the Year for Kent County by the Delaware Department of Labor's Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and State Rehabilitation Council. This recognition celebrates employers who go above and beyond to promote accessibility and inclusion in the workplace and to help build equitable environments where all employees can succeed. It underscores Chesapeake Utilities' commitment to employees and our communities and our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where every team member at all levels across the company can reach new heights.

"Being recognized as Employer Champion of the Year is an incredible honor for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation," said Jeff Householder, chair of the board, president and CEO. "This award reflects our commitment to a people-first approach where an inclusive workplace is a natural part of our values-based culture built on respect, collaboration and the unwavering belief that we are stronger together. Through initiatives like our DiverseAbilities ERG, we're creating meaningful spaces for employees to share ideas and support one another. We're proud to stand alongside organizations that share this commitment and deeply appreciate the Delaware Department of Labor and the Arc of Delaware for recognizing our efforts."

The Company's DiverseAbilities Employee Resource Group (ERG) plays a pivotal role in fostering empathy, inclusion and advocacy of different levels of ability (both seen and unseen) within Chesapeake Utilities and the communities they serve. The ERG actively champions inclusion through impactful community engagement. Examples of some of the group's service initiatives include volunteering at the Special Olympics Delaware State Bowling Tournament, where employees served as lane coaches to motivate and celebrate athletes, and organizing a Volunteer Day at The Sunshine Foundation Dream Village, supporting children with life-threatening illnesses. The group also participated in the Freedom from Seizures 5K to raise awareness and funds for the Epilepsy Foundation of Delaware, and joined the Eagles Autism Challenge 5K, collectively raising over $8,000 to advance autism research. Members also serve in efforts outside of group activities, such as co-training the Delaware Special Olympics powerlifting team.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful to our team and to me personally," said Stacie Roberts, vice president of corporate governance, founder of Chesapeake Utilities' Arc of Delaware employment program and corporate sponsor of the DiverseAbilities ERG. "When we embrace a people-centric culture, we create an environment where every voice is valued, every perspective is welcomed and every individual is empowered to contribute. Employees across the organization actively engage in meaningful community initiatives that raise awareness and celebrate the abilities and resilience of individuals. Our employees are making a lasting impact both within and beyond the workplace by extending time, resources and services to individuals and families throughout our communities."

The award was presented during a ceremony hosted by the Delaware Department of Labor's DVR and State Rehabilitation Council, which honored employers, employees and team members advancing abilities, inclusion and employment opportunities for all.

