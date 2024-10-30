Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Completes Commissioning of Full Circle Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Florida

News provided byChesapeake Utilities Corporation
The innovative RNG production facility showcases Chesapeake Utilities' strategic execution across the entire energy delivery value chain
LEE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 28, to mark the official completion of its renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at Full Circle Dairy (FCD) in Lee, Florida. The facility, a full-scale dairy manure-to-pipeline-quality RNG operation expected to produce an average of 100,000 dekatherms annually, represents a capital investment of $22 million. The facility began producing RNG in June 2024 and is expected to capture and redirect more than 1,100 metric tons of methane per year into a renewable energy source -- an emission reduction equivalent to powering 3,500 homes for a year.
