Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Completes Commissioning of Full Circle Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Florida

"The RNG facility at FCD is a great example of our ability to leverage our expertise across the entire energy delivery value chain -- from production to virtual pipeline transportation, injection, transmission and distribution – while supporting our strategic focus on prudent capital deployment," said Jeff Householder, board chair, president and CEO. "We share FCD's commitment to innovative approaches that result in a more sustainable future for customers and our local communities.

FPU Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of Florida Public Utilities (FPU), built and operates the new RNG facility in Madison County, which has produced and injected over 18,000 dekatherms of RNG since June. The RNG is transported by Chesapeake Utilities' subsidiary, Marlin Gas Services, via a virtual pipeline to an injection point in Yulee, Florida, and distributed to customers in Nassau County, Florida.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, virtual pipeline services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

