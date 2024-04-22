Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Gains Approval to Establish Energy Efficiency Programs in Delaware

Public Service Commission Votes to Approve Programs Benefitting Delaware Residents

DOVER, Del., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today the Delaware Public Service Commission voted to approve the Company's establishment of a portfolio of natural gas energy efficiency programs for Delaware. Chesapeake Utilities will partner with the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility to deliver the programs, which are the first natural gas efficiency programs to be offered in the state. Delaware residents will benefit from solutions to lower energy costs and live more sustainably.

"Leading the first natural gas energy efficiency program in Delaware demonstrates our continuing commitment to our communities and the environment," said Shane Breakie, vice president, sustainability and organic growth. "This was a team effort, and we sincerely appreciate collaborating with the Delaware Public Service Commission, the Division of the Public Advocate, the Delaware Energy Efficiency Advisory Council and the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility to make these programs possible."

The portfolio consists of three programs: Home Energy Counseling and Checkup (HEC), Home Performance with Energy Star (HP) and Assisted Home Performance with Energy Star (AHP). Chesapeake Utilities developed the portfolio of programs to achieve cost-effective energy and demand savings for its Delaware natural gas customers. While all Chesapeake Utilities' residential customers are eligible to participate in one or more of the programs in the portfolio, the AHP program is specifically designed to provide support for lower income customers. Collectively, the programs are estimated to save Delaware customers 36,052 MMBtu in natural gas consumption over a two-year period, an amount equivalent to the annual energy usage of approximately 1,055 households.

HEC will assist residential customers through a free energy checkup that identifies energy-efficiency opportunities. During the checkup, energy-efficient products may be installed, and the customer will receive information about their energy usage and a summary report with efficiency recommendations and, in some cases, referrals to additional efficiency programs. Participants will also receive a complementary home weatherization kit, including weather stripping, caulking, a door sweep and switch/outlet insulation gaskets.

The HP and AHP programs seek to reduce consumer energy usage through facility energy assessments that will help to identify sources of wasted energy in and improve energy efficiency of homes in one-to-four-unit buildings. Eligible consumers will receive a comprehensive energy audit that analyzes energy efficiency opportunities and includes recommendations, rebates, incentives and financing available to support consumer energy efficiency.

Chesapeake Utilities will release more information about these programs as they are launched.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

