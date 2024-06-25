Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Best for Corporate Governance in the United States for the Second Time

DOVER, Del., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that it was named Best for Corporate Governance in the United States by World News Media Ltd.'s World Finance, an international publication. This prestigious award marks the Company's second time being recognized by World News Media for its commitment to corporate governance practices that advance integrity, transparency and accountability throughout the organization.

At Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, corporate governance is a commitment to our employees, shareholders, regulators, communities and other stakeholders, and is embedded within our mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities we serve. Other companies earning accolades include Adidas in Germany, TotalEnergies in France, Santander in Spain and other distinguished companies across the globe.

"We are honored to receive this recognition highlighting the continued leadership of our Board of Directors, the steadfast guidance of our management team, and the hard work and dedication of our employees," said Jeff Householder, chair of the board, president and chief executive officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Receiving this governance recognition for the second time demonstrates our consistent commitment to lead by example and operate with the highest integrity in an ever-changing market."

"Being named the Best in Corporate Governance is an esteemed honor that showcases our diligence, entrepreneurial spirit and strong governance principles and standards that have a meaningful impact to our stakeholders," said Jim Moriarty, executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief policy and risk officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Corporate governance is embedded deeply within our organization providing a steady framework as we continue to look to the future. Congratulations to the corporate governance team in receiving this recognition alongside leading companies worldwide."

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has previously received eight other corporate governance awards, including Best Corporate Governance among North American Utilities by Ethical Boardroom, Governance Team of the Year by Governance Intelligence Magazine, Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau of Delaware and Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

