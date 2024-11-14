Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women for Second Consecutive Year

DOVER, Del., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) has announced its designation as a Champion of Board Diversity for a second consecutive year by The Forum of Executive Women (The Forum). This award annually honors the top public companies in the Philadelphia region with boards comprised of at least 30% women.

A record-breaking 46 Champions of Board Diversity were recognized at the Tuesday, Nov. 12, Forum Leadership Breakfast, which highlights the status of women's professional leadership in the Philadelphia region. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is one of 13 companies designated as a Silver Champion, with 40% or more women on their respective boards.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women," said Jeff Householder, chairman, president and CEO, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "We believe an inclusive and collaborative culture is crucial to long-term success. As a Company, we benefit from the different experiences, backgrounds and perspectives of our Board." 

"The Forum's designation underscores our ongoing commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. At Chesapeake Utilities, we believe that the diversity of thought, experience and talent within our teams is a fundamental driver of our success," said Stacie Roberts, vice president, corporate governance.

About The Forum of Executive Women
The Forum is a membership organization of over 600 women who hold the senior-most positions in the corporations, not-for-profit organizations and public sector entities that drive our regional economy and community. The Forum was founded in 1977 as a connecting point for the handful of Philadelphia-area women in corporate leadership roles. In 2024, what sets The Forum apart is its legacy, caliber of membership, and commitment to women in leadership. Visit www.foew.com for more information.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

