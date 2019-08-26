Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive Year

To measure organizational health and workplace engagement, Energage administers anonymous, reliable employee engagement surveys to identify top-ranking organizations. The survey measures how well companies set a clear direction for the future, create a culture of high performance and foster strong connections with and among their employees.

"Our employees' strategic focus, innovative approach to the market and commitment to our customers and communities is the secret to our Company's success," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "I'm honored to work alongside this group of engaged employees who care about each other and the customers and communities we serve."

According to the survey results, approximately nine out of 10 Chesapeake employees surveyed said they would "highly recommend" working for the Company. Employees highlighted the Company's strong values and ethics, confidence in the direction of the Company, feeling a part of something meaningful, and genuine appreciation of employee efforts. Survey responses included comments about the positive work environment, the family-like atmosphere, and the opportunity to volunteer for community organizations during work hours.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Justin Mulcahy

Public Relations Manager

302.217.7050

jmulcahy@chpk.com

