Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Promotes Michael Cassel to Senior Vice President, Strategic Development

DOVER, Del., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced that Michael (Mike) Cassel has been promoted to senior vice president, strategic development, effective Jan. 2.

In this role, Cassel leads the business development, external affairs and strategic planning groups to enhance the Company's ability to identify emerging opportunities, expand community partnerships and develop long-range strategies that support sustainable growth.

MIke Cassel headshot

"Mike has played a pivotal role in our growth for many years and is well-positioned to guide the next level of our business development and strategic analysis work, as we continue to execute on our significant capital investment and growth plans. His leadership and success in developing rate case strategy, building community partnerships and securing key legislative outcomes have strengthened our company and expanded our value proposition," said Jeff Householder, president, CEO and chairman of the board of directors. "Mike brings a steady hand, deep expertise and a genuine commitment to doing what is right for our customers, teammates and communities."

Cassel joined Chesapeake Utilities Corporation in March 2008 as a regulatory analyst. Since then, he has spent nearly two decades advancing regulatory, legislative and public‑affairs outcomes that strengthen system reliability and long‑term value for ratepayers, serving in roles of increasing responsibility including vice president of strategic development, vice president of governmental and regulatory affairs, assistant vice president at Florida Public Utilities and director of Florida regulatory and governmental affairs.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

