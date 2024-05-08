Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend by 8.5 Percent

DOVER, Del., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock from $0.59 per share to $0.64 per share. The Board's action raises the 2024 annualized dividend by $0.20 from $2.36 to $2.56 per share, an 8.5 percent increase. The $0.64 per share dividend will be payable July 5, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

"The Board's decision to increase the annualized dividend rate reflects their continued confidence in our growth strategy, including our disciplined investment decisions, such as the recent acquisition of Florida City Gas and other capital investment opportunities across our footprint. This strategic intent, alongside our unwavering focus on operational excellence, will generate increased earnings, future dividend growth and greater shareholder value," commented Jeff Householder, chair, president and chief executive officer.

Chesapeake has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 63 years and has increased its annualized dividend every year since 2004.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

