Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Releases 2023 Safety and Reliability Report

DOVER, Del., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) issued its 2023 Safety and Reliability Report today, providing updates on the related topics most important to the Company's businesses, stakeholders and the communities we serve, including:

Progress toward safety targets

Employee and community engagement metrics, including first responder training

Implementation of new programs and initiatives driven by our risk management mindset

Reliability and resiliency efforts, including key infrastructure improvement projects

2023 initiatives and accomplishments, including awards and success stories

"Continuous improvement is a hallmark of the Chesapeake Utilities success story. With that in mind, we are excited to unveil our first in a series of sustainability micro-reports, this one focusing on safety and reliability," said Jeff Householder, chair of the board, president and CEO. "It's appropriate to begin here, as nothing is more critical to our mission than the safety of our teams, communities and assets, and the reliability of our essential services."

The Safety and Reliability Report will be followed by at least two additional micro-reports. The second report, expected to be published this summer, will focus on the Company's environmental stewardship, including progress on environmental sustainability initiatives and mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions. The third micro-report, planned for distribution in the fall, will focus on community impact, reporting on DEI initiatives and investments in people, communities and customers.

Transitioning from a single large sustainability report to these micro-reports will provide a steadier release of information throughout the year, including progress updates and new or expanded initiatives and programs. In addition to the micro-reports, the Company will publish investor-focused tables later this year, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) tables and our progress in aligning with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, among others.

To read the report, please click here: https://www.chpk.com/sustainability-reporting-2023/.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

