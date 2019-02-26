Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Results

DOVER, Del., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Reported net income for 2018 was $56.6 million, or $3.45 per share compared to $58.1 million, or $3.55 per share for 2017. Adjusted 2018 net income increased to $54.3 million, or $3.31 per share, from $47.3 million, or $2.89 per share in 2017. Continued growth across the Company's businesses, key regulatory initiatives and colder weather were the most significant contributors to higher earnings in 2018.

Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP net income was $17.8 million, or $1.08 per share compared to $26.1 million, or $1.59 per share in 2017. Adjusted fourth quarter 2018 net income increased to $18.2 million, or $1.10 per share, from $15.3 million, or $0.93 per share in 2017. Higher 2018 fourth quarter adjusted earnings reflect continued growth across the Company's businesses. A detailed discussion of operating results begins on page 3.

"Just two short months ago, I was appointed President and CEO of this very special company. I continue to be energized by everything I see, including the results discussed herein, our employees which drive our success, our commitment to providing safe, clean, reliable energy services to existing and new communities, and other potential growth opportunities," stated Jeffry M. Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer. "2018 was another remarkable year by any measure. 2018 EPS exceeded our guidance of 17 percent growth over 2017 adjusted earnings. Earnings were driven by our highest ever increase in gross margin, which reflected strong growth across our regulated and unregulated energy businesses. Given the opportunities in our existing businesses and ongoing projects and initiatives, we are well positioned for future growth. It is an exciting time to lead this Company forward," Mr. Householder added.

Significant Items Impacting Earnings

Results for the year and fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 were impacted by the following significant items:

For the year ended December 31, 2018

2017 (in thousands, except per share data) Net Income

EPS

Net Income

EPS Reported (GAAP) Earnings $ 56,580



$ 3.45



$ 58,124



$ 3.55

Unrealized mark-to-market ("MTM") activity (3,706)



(0.23)



3,499



0.21

One-time impact from TCJA associated with deferred tax liability revaluation —



—



(14,299)



(0.87)

Non-recurring separation expenses associated with a former executive 1,421



0.09



—



—

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Earnings* $ 54,295



$ 3.31



$ 47,324



$ 2.89



For the period ended December 31, Fourth Quarter 2018

Fourth Quarter 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) Net Income

EPS

Net Income

EPS Reported (GAAP) Earnings $ 17,801



$ 1.08



$ 26,101



$ 1.59

Unrealized MTM activity 401



0.02



3,467



0.21

One-time impact from TCJA associated with deferred tax liability revaluation —



—



(14,299)



(0.87)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Earnings $ 18,202



$ 1.10



$ 15,269



$ 0.93



The Company's reported EPS was $3.45 for 2018 compared to $3.55 in 2017. 2018 adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS totaled $3.31, representing 14.5 percent growth over 2017 adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.89. Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $1.10 reflects growth of 18.3 percent over fourth quarter adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS of $0.93 in 2017.

Hurricane Michael Update

In October 2018, Hurricane Michael passed through Florida Public Utilities Company's ("FPU") electric distribution operation's service territory in Northwest Florida. The hurricane caused widespread and severe damage to FPU's infrastructure resulting in 100 percent of its customers losing electrical service. FPU has restored service to those customers who were able to accept power following Hurricane Michael after a significant hurricane restoration effort. In conjunction with restoring these services, FPU expended over $60 million to restore service, which has been recorded as new plant and equipment or charged against FPU's accumulated depreciation and storm reserve. The Company has begun preparing the necessary regulatory filings to seek recovery for the costs incurred, including replenishment of the Company's storm reserve. In conjunction with the hurricane-related expenditures, the Company executed two 13-month unsecured term loans as temporary financing, each in the amount of $30 million. The interest cost associated with these loans is LIBOR plus 75 basis points. One of the term loans was executed in December of 2018 and the other was executed on January 31, 2019. The storm did not have a material impact on the Company's financial results in 2018 as services were restored to a majority of its customers, and is not expected to have a significant impact going forward as the Company will be seeking recovery of the storm costs through rates.

*This press release includes references to non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures, including gross margin, adjusted earnings and Adjusted EPS. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates "gross margin" by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenues. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electricity and propane, and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner. Gross margin should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income, both of which are determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that gross margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under its allowed rates for regulated operations and under its competitive pricing structures for unregulated businesses. The Company's management uses gross margin in measuring its business units' performance. This press release also includes gross margin that excludes the impact of unusual items, such as the pass-through to customers of lower federal income taxes resulting from TCJA. The Company calculates "adjusted earnings" by adjusting reported (GAAP) earnings to exclude the impact of certain significant non-cash items, including the impact of realized MTM gains (losses), and one-time charges, such as severance charges. "Adjusted EPS" is calculated by dividing adjusted earnings by the weighted average common shares outstanding.

**Unless otherwise noted, earnings per share information is presented on a diluted basis.

Operating Results for the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Consolidated Results



Year Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change

Percent Change Gross margin before the TCJA impact $ 316,310



$ 279,669



$ 36,641



13.1 % Pass-through of lower taxes to regulated energy customers (9,562)



—



(9,562)



N/A

Gross margin 306,748



279,669



27,079



9.7 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 56,948



51,782



5,166



10.0 % Non-recurring executive separation expenses 1,548



—



1,548



N/A

Other operating expenses 153,632



140,467



13,165



9.4 % Operating income $ 94,620



$ 87,420



$ 7,200



8.2 %

Operating income, for the year ended December 31, 2018, increased by $7.2 million, or 8.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was driven by a $27.1 million, or 9.7 percent, increase in gross margin, which is net of $9.6 million of estimated customer refunds for lower taxes associated with the TCJA. The increased margin was partially offset by a $5.2 million increase in depreciation, amortization and property taxes and a $13.2 million increase in other operating expenses. The pass-through of lower taxes to customers is completely offset by an equivalent reduction in income tax expenses for the Regulated Energy segment. Excluding the estimated pass-through of lower taxes to customers, gross margin and operating income increased by $36.6 million (13.1 percent) and $16.8 million (19.2 percent), respectively.

Regulated Energy Segment



Year Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change

Percent Change Gross margin before the TCJA impact $ 233,015



$ 207,541



$ 25,474



12.3 % Pass-through of lower taxes to regulated energy customers (9,562)



—



(9,562)



N/A

Gross margin 223,453



207,541



15,912



7.7 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 46,523



42,337



4,186



9.9 % Other operating expenses 97,715



90,620



7,095



7.8 % Operating income $ 79,215



$ 74,584



$ 4,631



6.2 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment increased by $4.6 million, or 6.2 percent, for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was driven by a $25.5 million increase in gross margin before the impact of the TCJA, which was partially offset by $4.2 million in higher depreciation and $7.1 million in other operating expenses associated with gross margin growth. Excluding the estimated pass-through of lower taxes to customers, operating income increased by $14.2 million, or 19.0 percent.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands) Margin Impact Eastern Shore*and Peninsula Pipeline** service expansions $ 9,709

Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions) 5,911

Implementation of Eastern Shore settled rates 5,803

Colder weather 1,788

Florida electric reliability/modernization program 1,516

Florida Gas Reliability and Infrastructure Program ("GRIP") 1,277

Other (530)

Total 25,474

Less: Pass-through of lower taxes to regulated energy customers*** (9,562)

Year-over-year increase in gross margin $ 15,912





*Eastern Shore Natural Gas Company, the Company's interstate natural gas transmission subsidiary **Peninsula Pipeline Company, Inc., the Company's Florida intrastate pipeline subsidiary ***As a result of the TCJA and in compliance with directives by federal and state regulatory commissions, the Company reserved or refunded an estimated $9.6 million during 2018. In some jurisdictions, refunds have been made to customers, while in other jurisdictions, the Company has established reserves until agreements are approved and permanent changes are made to customer rates. The reserves and lower customer rates are equal to the estimated reduction in federal income taxes due to the TCJA and have no material impact on after-tax earnings from the Regulated Energy segment.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands) Other Operating Expenses Depreciation, amortization and property taxes associated with recent capital investments $ 4,186

Payroll expense (increased staffing and annual salary increases) 2,426

Outside services to support growth 2,182

Facilities costs to support growth and maintenance costs to maintain system integrity 1,661

Other operating expenses, including vehicle, other taxes and credit collections due to growth and timing of collections 869

Incentive compensation costs (based on actual results compared to targets and timing of accruals) (737)

Regulatory expenses due to fewer proceedings in 2018 (661)

Other employee-related expenses 514

Early termination of facility lease due to consolidation of operations facilities 323

Cumulative change in other expenses 518

Year-over-year increase in other operating expenses $ 11,281



Unregulated Energy Segment



Year Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 83,798



$ 72,572



$ 11,226



15.5 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 10,282



9,287



995



10.7 % Other operating expenses 56,615



50,654



5,961



11.8 % Operating income $ 16,901



$ 12,631



$ 4,270



33.8 %

Given the impact of MTM activity and increased infrastructure and risk management system costs, Peninsula Energy Services Company, Inc. ("PESCO")'s results continue to be reported separate from the rest of the Unregulated Energy segment:

Unregulated Energy Segment, excluding PESCO



Year Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 77,197



$ 70,360



$ 6,837



9.7 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 9,678



9,081



597



6.6 % Other operating expenses 49,197



45,504



3,693



8.1 % Operating income $ 18,322



$ 15,775



$ 2,547



16.1 %

Operating income for the Unregulated Energy segment, excluding PESCO, increased by $2.5 million in 2018 compared to 2017. Gross margin increased by $6.8 million, or 9.7 percent, due primarily to higher performance from the propane operations and at Aspire Energy, as well as more normal weather. Other operating expenses increased by $3.7 million, and depreciation, amortization and property taxes increased by $597,000 as a result of the margin growth.

The major components of the increase in gross margin (excluding PESCO results) are shown below:

(in thousands) Margin Impact Propane Operations

Customer growth, increased sales volumes (non-weather related) and other factors $ 2,947

Additional customer consumption from colder weather 2,241

Decreased margins per gallon in certain customer classes (977)

Service, appliances and other fees 404

Higher wholesale propane margins and sales 287

Aspire Energy

Higher customer consumption from colder weather 1,017

Increase in rates effective on various dates in 2018 602

Other 316

Year-over-year increase in gross margin $ 6,837



The key components of the increase in other operating expenses (excluding PESCO expenses) are as follows:

(in thousands) Other Operating Expenses Payroll expense (increased staffing and annual salary increases) $ 1,923

Facilities and maintenance costs to support growth and on-going compliance activities 953

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes associated with recent capital investments 597

Other employee-related costs 586

Cumulative change in other expenses 231

Year-over-year increase in other operating expenses $ 4,290



PESCO



Year Ended

December 31,

(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change Gross margin $ 6,601



$ 2,212



$ 4,389

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 604



206



398

Other operating expenses 7,418



5,150



2,268

Operating loss $ (1,421)



$ (3,144)



$ 1,723



PESCO's operating results in 2018 improved by $1.7 million compared to 2017 due primarily to MTM gains recorded in 2018 compared to MTM losses recorded in 2017, partially offset by the extraordinary costs of meeting demand requirements in the Mid-Atlantic region during the first quarter associated with the 2018 Bomb Cyclone, capacity constraints and other market conditions. PESCO's other operating expenses increased by $2.3 million compared to the same period in 2017, reflecting increased staffing, infrastructure and risk management systems to support PESCO's growth. See a more detailed discussion later in the press release (page 19) and in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change

Percent Change Gross margin before the TCJA impact $ 87,051



$ 75,020



$ 12,031



16.0 % Pass-through of lower taxes to regulated energy customers (1,981)



—



(1,981)



N/A

Gross margin 85,070



75,020



10,050



13.4 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 14,799



13,367



1,432



10.7 % Other operating expenses 41,341



38,025



3,316



8.7 % Operating income $ 28,930



$ 23,628



$ 5,302



22.4 %

Operating income during the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by $5.3 million, or 22.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2017. Pass-through of lower taxes to regulated energy customers, as a result of the TCJA, reduced margin and operating income by approximately $2.0 million, and were offset by an equal reduction in income taxes. Gross margin before the effect of the TCJA increased by $12.0 million, or 16.0 percent, and operating income increased by $7.3 million, or 30.8 percent. Depreciation expense increased by $1.4 million, and other operating expenses increased by $3.3 million, reflecting increased investment and costs to support growth.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change

Percent Change Gross margin before the TCJA impact $ 62,509



$ 56,394



$ 6,115



10.8 % Pass-through of lower taxes to regulated energy customers



(1,981)



—



(1,981)



N/A

Gross margin 60,528



56,394



4,134



7.3 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 12,121



10,926



1,195



10.9 % Other operating expenses 26,122



23,888



2,234



9.4 % Operating income $ 22,285



$ 21,580



$ 705



3.3 %

Operating income for the Regulated Energy segment increased by $705,000, or 3.3 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. This increase was driven by a $4.1 million increase in gross margin, offset by $3.4 million in higher depreciation and other operating expenses associated with the margin growth. Fourth quarter gross margin and operating income were also impacted by customer refunds of $2.0 million, due to the pass-through of lower taxes to regulated energy customers as a result of the TCJA. The decrease in gross margin and operating income from the customer refunds was completely offset by an equal reduction in income tax expense. Excluding the estimated pass-through to customers of lower taxes, operating income increased by $2.7 million, or 12.4 percent. This increase in operating income reflects continued growth in the natural gas distribution operations and expansions at Peninsula Pipeline and Eastern Shore, as shown in the table that follows.

The key components of the increase in gross margin are shown below:

(in thousands) Margin Impact Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions $ 3,743

Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions) 1,566

Florida GRIP 346

Florida electric reliability/modernization program 285

Other 175

Total 6,115

Less: Pass-through to regulated energy customers of lower taxes resulting from TCJA* (1,981)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin $ 4,134





*As a result of the TCJA and in compliance with directives by federal and state regulatory commissions, the Company reserved or refunded an estimated $2.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. In some jurisdictions, refunds have been made to customers, while in other jurisdictions, the Company has established reserves until final agreements are approved and permanent changes are made to customer rates. The reserves and lower customer rates are equal to the estimated reduction in federal income taxes due to the TCJA and have no material impact on after-tax earnings from the Regulated Energy segment.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands) Other Operating Expenses Outside services to support growth $ 2,150

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes associated with recent capital projects 1,195

Incentive compensation costs (based on actual results compared to targets and timing of accruals) (1,140)

Payroll expense (increased staffing and annual salary increases) 571

Other employee-related expenses 207

Cumulative change in other expenses 446

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 3,429



Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 24,649



$ 18,745



$ 5,904



31.5 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 2,645



2,403



242



10.1 % Other operating expenses 15,344



14,337



1,007



7.0 % Operating income $ 6,660



$ 2,005



$ 4,655



232.2 %

As with full year results, PESCO's quarterly results are shown separate from the rest of the Unregulated Energy Segment.

Unregulated Energy Segment, excluding PESCO



Three Months Ended

December 31,







(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change

Percent Change Gross margin $ 22,560



$ 22,282



$ 278



1.2 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 2,497



2,308



189



8.2 % Other operating expenses 13,203



12,641



562



4.4 % Operating income $ 6,860



$ 7,333



$ (473)



(6.5) %

Operating income for the Unregulated Energy segment, excluding PESCO, decreased by $473,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. The decrease in operating income reflects a $278,000 increase in gross margin, offset by $562,000 in higher other operating expenses.

The major components of the increase in gross margin, excluding PESCO results, are shown below:

(in thousands) Margin Impact Unregulated Energy customer growth $ 1,348

Propane operations - decreased retail margins per gallon for certain customer classes (500)

Warmer weather in the Mid-Atlantic (475)

Other (95)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in gross margin $ 278



Other operating expenses were higher as a result of additional personnel, and outside services to support growth in these businesses, offset by lower incentive compensation costs as a result of actual results relative to pre-established targets and the timing of associated accruals.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands) Other Operating Expenses Outside services and facilities maintenance costs $ 674

Incentive compensation costs (based on period-over-period results compared to targets and the timing of accruals) (643)

Payroll expense (increased staffing and annual salary increases) 495

Cumulative change in other expenses 36

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 562



PESCO



Three Months Ended

December 31,



(in thousands) 2018

2017

Change Gross margin $ 2,089



$ (3,537)



$ 5,626

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 148



95



53

Other operating expenses 2,141



1,696



445

Operating loss $ (200)



$ (5,328)



$ 5,128



For the three months ended December 31, 2018, PESCO's gross margin improved by $5.6 million, compared to the same period in 2017, due primarily to the absence of the unrealized MTM loss recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. PESCO's operating expenses increased by $498,000, compared to the same period in 2017, reflecting increased planned expenses for staff, infrastructure and risk management systems to keep pace with growth. A more detailed discussion of PESCO's results for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 is provided later in this release (page 19) and in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The Company makes statements in this Press Release that does not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. Such statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can typically identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words, such as "project," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "forecast" or other similar words, or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" or "could." These statements represent the Company's intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives of the Company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties. In addition to the risk factors described under Item 1A, Risk Factors, in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, the following important factors, among others, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements:

state and federal legislative and regulatory initiatives that affect cost and investment recovery, have an impact on rate structures, and affect the speed and the degree to which competition enters the electric and natural gas industries;

the outcomes of regulatory, environmental and legal matters, including whether pending matters are resolved within current estimates and whether the related costs are adequately covered by insurance or recoverable in rates;

the impact of significant changes to current tax regulations and rates;

the timing of certification authorizations associated with new capital projects and the ability to construct facilities at or below estimated costs;

changes in environmental and other laws and regulations to which we are subject and environmental conditions of property that we now, or may in the future, own or operate;

possible increased federal, state and local regulation of the safety of our operations;

the economy in our service territories or markets, the nation, and worldwide, including the impact of economic conditions (which we do not control ) on demand for electricity, natural gas, propane or other fuels;

risks related to cyber-attacks or cyber-terrorism that could disrupt our business operations or result in failure of information technology systems;

the weather and other natural phenomena, including the economic, operational and other effects of hurricanes, ice storms and other damaging weather events;

customers' preferred energy sources;

industrial, commercial and residential growth or contraction in our markets or service territories;

the effect of competition on our businesses;

the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and interest rates;

the effect of spot, forward and future market prices on our various energy businesses;

the extent of our success in connecting natural gas and electric supplies to transmission systems, establishing and maintaining key supply sources; and expanding natural gas and electric markets;

the creditworthiness of counterparties with which we are engaged in transactions;

the capital-intensive nature of our regulated energy businesses;

the results of financing efforts, including our ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings and general economic conditions;

the ability to successfully execute, manage and integrate a merger, acquisition or divestiture of assets or businesses and the related regulatory or other conditions associated with the merger, acquisition or divestiture;

the impact on our costs and funding obligations, under our pension and other post-retirement benefit plans, of potential downturns in the financial markets, lower discount rates, and costs associated with health care legislation and regulation;

the ability to continue to hire, train and retain appropriately qualified personnel; and

the effect of accounting pronouncements issued periodically by accounting standard-setting bodies.

Financial Summary Highlights Key variances for the year ended December 31, 2018 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax

Income

Net

Income

Earnings

Per Share Year ended December 31, 2017 Reported Results

$ 72,433



$ 58,124



$ 3.55

Adjusting for unusual items:











Absence of the 2017 deferred tax revaluation benefit associated with the TCJA

—



(14,299)



(0.87)

Net impact of PESCO's MTM activity

10,423



7,602



0.46

One-time separation expenses associated with a former executive

(1,548)



(1,421)



(0.09)

Absence of Xeron expenses, including 2017 wind-down expenses

829



605



0.04





9,704



(7,513)



(0.46)

Increased (Decreased) Gross Margins:











Eastern Shore and Peninsula Pipeline service expansions*

9,709



7,082



0.43

Pass-through of lower taxes to regulated energy customers(1)

(9,562)



(6,975)



(0.42)

Natural gas growth (excluding service expansions)

5,911



4,311



0.26

Implementation of Eastern Shore settled rates*(2)

5,803



4,233



0.26

Impact on PESCO from Bomb Cyclone and pipeline capacity constraints

(5,545)



(4,044)



(0.25)

Colder weather

5,046



3,680



0.22

Unregulated Energy growth, excluding PESCO

3,140



2,290



0.14

Florida electric reliability/modernization program*

1,516



1,106



0.07

Florida GRIP*

1,277



932



0.06

Other margin for PESCO operations (net)

(489)



(357)



(0.02)





16,806



12,258



0.75

Decreased (Increased) Other Operating Expenses(3):











Depreciation, asset removal and property taxes

(4,779)



(3,486)



(0.21)

Payroll expense (increased staffing and annual salary increases)

(4,349)



(3,172)



(0.19)

Facilities maintenance costs

(2,687)



(1,960)



(0.12)

Operating expenses to increase staffing, infrastructure and risk management systems necessary to support growth for PESCO(3)

(2,665)



(1,944)



(0.12)

Outside services

(2,182)



(1,592)



(0.10)

Vehicle, other taxes and credit collections

(1,551)



(1,131)



(0.07)

Other employee-related expenses

(1,100)



(802)



(0.05)

Incentive compensation costs

734



535



0.03

Outside regulatory costs and early termination of facility lease due to consolidation of operations facilities

238



173



0.01





(18,341)



(13,379)



(0.82)

Interest charges

(3,786)



(2,762)



(0.17)

Income taxes - Regulated Energy (1)

—



6,975



0.42

Other income tax effects - primarily the impact of income rate tax changes on Unregulated businesses

—



2,323



0.14

Net Other changes

758



554



0.04

Year ended December 31, 2018 Reported Results

$ 77,574



$ 56,580



$ 3.45







(1) "Pass-through of lower taxes to regulated customers" represents the amounts that have already been refunded to customers or reserves established for future refunds and/or reduced rates to customers in 2018 as a result of lower taxes due to the TCJA. Refunds made to customers are offset by the corresponding decrease in federal income tax expense and are expected to have no negative impact on net income. (2) Excluding amounts refunded to customers associated with the TCJA, which are broken out separately and discussed in footnote 1. (3) As a result of increased staffing, infrastructure and risk management systems to support growth for PESCO, operating expenses for PESCO are presented separately.

* See the Major Projects and Initiatives table later in this press release.

Key variances for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 included: