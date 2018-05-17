Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum

DOVER, Del., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announced today that Michael P. McMasters, President and CEO, and Beth W. Cooper, Senior Vice President and CFO of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will be hosting a live webcast at 2:15 pm MST (Mountain Standard Time) on Sunday, May 20th at the 2018 AGA Financial Forum taking place in Phoenix, Arizona. Webcast participants and members of the live audience will learn about the projects the Company currently has underway and other strategic initiatives which position the Company for future growth.
To listen to the live webcast, visit Chesapeake's website at www.chpk.com, click on Investors/Events and Webcasts/Other Events then click on the "Listen to Webcast" link under the 2018 AGA Financial Forum section or just click on the following link: Listen to Webcast. You will be prompted to register for the webcast that will start promptly at 2:15 pm MST where the live audio and slides of the presentation being given will be available.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission, gathering and processing, and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through the Company's IR App.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
For more information, contact:
Beth W. Cooper
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
302.734.6799
