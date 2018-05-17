To listen to the live webcast, visit Chesapeake's website at www.chpk.com, click on Investors/Events and Webcasts/Other Events then click on the "Listen to Webcast" link under the 2018 AGA Financial Forum section or just click on the following link: Listen to Webcast. You will be prompted to register for the webcast that will start promptly at 2:15 pm MST where the live audio and slides of the presentation being given will be available.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission, gathering and processing, and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through the Company's IR App.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

302.734.6799

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-to-host-live-webcast-at-2018-aga-financial-forum-300650850.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Related Links

http://www.chpk.com

